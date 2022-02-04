What is common between Disha Patani and Kim Kardashian? Read to know

Disha Patani recently took to her Instagram handle and introduced a new member of her family Chi Chi. She received many likes and comments on the picture, but did you know Kim Kardashian also has someone named Chi Chi?

For Disha Patani, 2022 is becoming one of the busiest years. The actress has been living out of her suitcase for the last couple of months. Disha, recently finished shooting for Karan Johar’s action drama ‘Yodha’ featuring Sidharth Malhotra.



Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani recently welcomed a pet puppy named Chi Chi in her family. Disha has four furry babies, two cats and two dogs. Bella and Goku are dogs, a cocker spaniel and a doberman. Disha has two cats named Jasmine and Keety. Now, Chi Chi is added to her pet family.



Now, what is common between Kim Kardashian and Disha? Kim's second daughter named Chicago, is also called Chi Chi.

Yes, the SKIMS founder calls her daughter Chi Chi, a four-year-old born in she is very cute and was born on January 15, 2018.