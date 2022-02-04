  • Facebook
    What is common between Disha Patani and Kim Kardashian? Read to know

    First Published Feb 4, 2022, 7:52 PM IST
    Disha Patani recently took to her Instagram handle and introduced a new member of her family Chi Chi. She received many likes and comments on the picture, but did you know Kim Kardashian also has someone named Chi Chi?

    What is common between Disha Patani and Kim Kardashian? Read to know RCB

    For Disha Patani, 2022 is becoming one of the busiest years. The actress has been living out of her suitcase for the last couple of months. Disha, recently finished shooting for Karan Johar’s action drama ‘Yodha’ featuring Sidharth Malhotra.
     

    What is common between Disha Patani and Kim Kardashian? Read to know RCB

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani recently welcomed a pet puppy named Chi Chi in her family. Disha has four furry babies, two cats and two dogs. Bella and Goku are dogs, a cocker spaniel and a doberman. Disha has two cats named Jasmine and Keety. Now, Chi Chi is added to her pet family.  
     

    What is common between Disha Patani and Kim Kardashian? Read to know RCB

    Now, what is common between Kim Kardashian and Disha? Kim's second daughter named Chicago, is also called Chi Chi.

    What is common between Disha Patani and Kim Kardashian? Read to know RCB

    Yes, the SKIMS founder calls her daughter Chi Chi, a four-year-old born in she is very cute and was born on January 15, 2018. 

    What is common between Disha Patani and Kim Kardashian? Read to know RCB

    Disha Patani vouches for her highly-anticipated big-ticket releases as she informs further, Both ‘Ek Villain 2 and ‘Yodha’ have been very different from each other regarding genre, storyline, and allowed me to work with some talented filmmakers. Apart from these projects, I am reading some fascinating scripts, and if everything goes well, you will hear about it soon”.

