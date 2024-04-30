Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH- Abram scolds father Shah Rukh Khan during KKR match at Eden Gardens; cute video goes VIRAL

    AbRam Khan's response during the match, as the youngest son of KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, has sparked widespread attention across social media platforms

    In an electrifying Indian Premier League (IPL) showdown on Friday, April 26, at the renowned Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings engaged in a riveting, high-scoring encounter that left fans on the edge of their seats. Amidst the dazzling display of talent, determination, and fierce competition from both teams, a heartwarming moment between Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest son, AbRam Khan, stole the spotlight and quickly became a viral sensation.

    In a video that circulated widely online, the affectionate exchange between father and son during the intense cricket match melted hearts across the internet. The clip captures a tender moment as AbRam gently reproaches his father for grabbing and shaking him, while Shah Rukh, fully engrossed in the game, extends a hand towards his son's chest in a playful gesture. With a mischievous glint in his eye, AbRam pushes his father's hand away and appears to scold him, drawing laughter from spectators. Although the exact cause of the momentary tension remains unclear, fans speculate that AbRam may have been chiding his father for his enthusiastic cheering during the match.

    The endearing video resonated deeply with fans, who adored witnessing the sweet interaction between the iconic father-son duo amidst the sporting excitement. Beyond the viral moment, Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam further endeared themselves to cricket enthusiasts when they joined KKR player Rinku Singh and other team members for a training session on Sunday.

    Videos of the training session flooded social media platforms, capturing Shah Rukh and AbRam showcasing their cricketing prowess with aplomb. In one clip, Shah Rukh, sporting the KKR jersey, dazzled onlookers with his batting skills, confidently hitting a few balls with finesse. Meanwhile, in another heartwarming moment, AbRam showcased his bowling talent by delivering a yorker to Rinku Singh, captivating the audience with his pint-sized enthusiasm and skill. The young cricket prodigy had everyone fielding around him as he charmed with his natural talent on the pitch.

    Shah Rukh Khan's unwavering support for the Kolkata Knight Riders has been a consistent presence throughout the IPL season, often seen cheering on the team alongside his children. As the KKR continues to dazzle on the field, fans eagerly anticipate more heartwarming moments between the beloved Bollywood star and his adorable son, AbRam, both on and off the cricket pitch.

