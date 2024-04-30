'Had to cut the scene...', Imtiaz Ali reveals that Chamkila had a son with Gurmail after Amarjot

Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' sparks ongoing discussions post-release. Praised for its portrayal of the late musician's life, the film unites his family and delves into untold aspects, leaving audiences captivated

Imtiaz Ali's latest film, 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' continues to dominate discussions on social media even weeks after its release on Netflix. The film has not only garnered praise from critics and audiences but has also earned the approval of Chamkila's family. At a screening in Mumbai attended by Chamkila's relatives, including his son Jaiman and first wife Gurmail, Imtiaz Ali played a pivotal role in bringing both sides of the family together.

In a conversation, Imtiaz disclosed how he encouraged Amarjot and Gurmail's families to take pictures together, emphasizing the importance of unity despite past differences. He recounted Gurmail's emotional reaction to the film, stating that she expressed her love for it and even shed tears during a heartfelt embrace with the director.

Imtiaz expressed regret at not being able to delve deeper into the relationship between Chamkila and Gurmail in the film, acknowledging the wealth of intriguing events in their lives. He revealed that Gurmail had another child with Chamkila after Amarjot gave birth to Jaiman, and although he had written a scene depicting this, it was eventually cut due to time constraints and relevance.

Furthermore, Imtiaz shared an anecdote about Chamkila and Gurmail's unconventional wedding journey, where the couple rode a bicycle home with Chamkila, who was six years younger, mostly sitting as a pillion rider.

