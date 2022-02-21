  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Was Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani's 'bahu' Krisha Shah's lehenga studded with real diamonds and emeralds?

    Khrisha Shah, the daughter-in-law of Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani, wore a heavy lehenga studded with real jewels for her D-day, reportedly. Designed by Anamika Khanna, Khrisha's lehenga was reportedly made with real silver thread, diamonds and emeralds.

    Was Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani bahu Krisha Shah's lehenga studded with real diamonds and emeralds drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 21, 2022, 3:52 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Image: Dolly Jain/Instagram

    Jai Anmol Ambani, the elder son of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Khrisha Shah on Sunday. The who's-who of the country from all sectors, be it the business tycoons of India, politicians to  Bollywood celebrities, attended the Ambani wedding.

    Khrisha Shah wore a traditional red lehenga designed by celebrity fashion designer Anamika Khanna. What makes her wedding attire special is that it reportedly was created using real silver thread and was embellished with real jewels such as diamonds and emeralds.

    Khrisha Shah lehenga was heavily embroidered in flower patterns and was embellished with stones, reportedly. The dupatta, on the contrary, had less work which added the pop of red to the otherwise over-powering silver lehenga. As for Khrisha Shah’s make-up, it was kept to minimal with bold lips in red. She donned heavy stone-studded jewellery to accessorise her look.

    ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to tie the knot this year?

    Celebrity saree draping artist, Dolly Jain shared some pictures of the bride.

    According to media reports, Khrisha Shah, a businesswoman and a philanthropist, is the founder and creator of Dysco. Before becoming an entrepreneur, Khrisha used to work with Accenture UK; she was also known for the mental health campaign #Lovenotfea which started in the Covid-19 pandemic to address mental health issues caused due to the pandemic.

    Khrisha Shah, who is now married to Jai Anmol Ambani, hold a Social Policy and Development degree from the London School of Economics. She also completed a degree in Political Economy from the University of California.

    ALSO READ: Shibani Dandekar breaks into dance after becoming Farhan Akhtar’s wife; see pics

    Among the numerous celebrities and crème-de-la-crème of the country who attended the wedding included the likes of  Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nand and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Rima Jain and renowned fashion designer Sandeep Khosla, among others.

    Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda were among the many who shared pictures from the star-studded wedding of Jai Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah that was held in Mumbai on Sunday.

    Check out some more pictures from the Ambani wedding: 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @bollywood__gossip

     

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by EventTow (@event.tow)

     

     

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2022, 3:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sad news for all Justin Bieber's fans; singer tests positive for COVID-19 RCB

    Sad news for all Justin Bieber's fans; singer tests positive for COVID-19

    Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2022 Check out complete list of winners check out drb

    Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2022: Check out complete list of winners; check out

    Ranveer Singh at NBA event: Spends time with Machine Gun Kelly and more (Video) RCB

    Ranveer Singh at NBA event: Spends time with Machine Gun Kelly and more (Video)

    Brock Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38-ayh

    Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Reigns at WrestleMania 38

    Watch Ajay Devgn Rahim Lala give Alia Bhatt Gangubai title of Mafia Queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi drb

    Watch Ajay Devgn’s Rahim Lala give Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai title of Mafia Queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 Be alert BJP can do anything as they are losing says Akhilesh

    UP Election 2022: 'Be alert, BJP can do anything as they are losing,' says Akhilesh

    Airthings Chess Masters 2022: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa stuns World No.1 Carlsen-ayh

    16-year-old Praggnanandhaa stuns World No.1 Carlsen in Airthings Chess Masters 2022

    Kartik Aaryan are you listening? Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has something to say RCB

    Kartik Aaryan are you listening? Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has something to say

    Manipur Election 2022 Rahul Gandhi slams BJP RSS they come with sense of superiority I with humility gcw

    Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, RSS; says 'They come with sense of superiority, I with humility'

    UP Election 2022 Shivpal Yadav included in Samajwadi Party s new list of star campaigners gcw

    UP Election 2022: Shivpal Yadav included in Samajwadi Party's new list of star campaigners

    Recent Videos

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle on Chennaiyin success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC: Chennaiyin has to be disciplined in set-pieces - Syed Sabir Pasha on Jamshedpur defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin has to be disciplined in set-pieces - Syed Sabir Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 96): Jamshedpur breezes past Chennaiyin with 4-1 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 96): Jamshedpur breezes past Chennaiyin with 4-1 win

    Video Icon
    President Fleet Review 2022: Indian Navy shows its firepower

    President's Fleet Review 2022: Indian Navy shows its firepower

    Video Icon