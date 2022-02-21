Was Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani's 'bahu' Krisha Shah's lehenga studded with real diamonds and emeralds?

Khrisha Shah, the daughter-in-law of Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani, wore a heavy lehenga studded with real jewels for her D-day, reportedly. Designed by Anamika Khanna, Khrisha's lehenga was reportedly made with real silver thread, diamonds and emeralds.

Jai Anmol Ambani, the elder son of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Khrisha Shah on Sunday. The who's-who of the country from all sectors, be it the business tycoons of India, politicians to Bollywood celebrities, attended the Ambani wedding.

Khrisha Shah wore a traditional red lehenga designed by celebrity fashion designer Anamika Khanna. What makes her wedding attire special is that it reportedly was created using real silver thread and was embellished with real jewels such as diamonds and emeralds.

Khrisha Shah lehenga was heavily embroidered in flower patterns and was embellished with stones, reportedly. The dupatta, on the contrary, had less work which added the pop of red to the otherwise over-powering silver lehenga. As for Khrisha Shah’s make-up, it was kept to minimal with bold lips in red. She donned heavy stone-studded jewellery to accessorise her look.

Celebrity saree draping artist, Dolly Jain shared some pictures of the bride.

According to media reports, Khrisha Shah, a businesswoman and a philanthropist, is the founder and creator of Dysco. Before becoming an entrepreneur, Khrisha used to work with Accenture UK; she was also known for the mental health campaign #Lovenotfea which started in the Covid-19 pandemic to address mental health issues caused due to the pandemic.

Khrisha Shah, who is now married to Jai Anmol Ambani, hold a Social Policy and Development degree from the London School of Economics. She also completed a degree in Political Economy from the University of California.

Among the numerous celebrities and crème-de-la-crème of the country who attended the wedding included the likes of Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nand and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Rima Jain and renowned fashion designer Sandeep Khosla, among others.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda were among the many who shared pictures from the star-studded wedding of Jai Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah that was held in Mumbai on Sunday.

