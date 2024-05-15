Ed Sheeran sings song about barfi, paneer pakoda; gets hired by Sunil Grover for a show in Rajasthan [WATCH]

Get ready for a hilarious twist on The Great Indian Kapil Show as Ed Sheeran sings in Hindi! His impromptu birthday song leaves Kapil Sharma in stitches and Sunil Grover 'hires' him for a show in Rajasthan. Don't miss the cultural fusion and laughs

Ed Sheeran's appearance on this weekend's episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show promises a delightful twist as he ventures into Hindi territory, thanks to the comedic efforts of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. A recently released trailer for the upcoming episode showcased Sheeran rendering a Hindi birthday song, leaving the audience in stitches and Kapil Sharma in awe of his linguistic prowess.

In the video shared online, Sheeran, armed with his guitar, serenaded the character 'Lakhanpal' (played by Sunil Grover) with a birthday song crafted on the spot. The lyrics, featuring mentions of cake, barfi, and paneer pakoda, had Kapil Sharma in splits and the audience cheering for the British singer-songwriter. Sunil Grover even humorously 'hired' Sheeran for a future show in Rajasthan, leaving the international star momentarily speechless.

The anticipation for Sheeran's appearance had been building since March when Kapil Sharma teased it with a photo alongside the singer, expressing admiration for Sheeran's humor and warmth. The excitement further escalated as Sheeran attended a party hosted in his honor by Kapil Sharma.

Krushna Abhishek, another member of the show, also shared glimpses of the memorable encounter with Sheeran. In the shared photos, Sheeran is seen enjoying hearty laughs with the show's team and engaging in a dance with Krushna Abhishek, reflecting the camaraderie between the international star and the Indian entertainers.

Sheeran's visit to India coincided with the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics), culminating in a performance at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16. The concert, which showcased Sheeran's musical prowess, also featured a surprise appearance by Diljit Dosanjh, adding to the excitement of the evening.

