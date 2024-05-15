Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ed Sheeran sings song about barfi, paneer pakoda; gets hired by Sunil Grover for a show in Rajasthan [WATCH]

    Get ready for a hilarious twist on The Great Indian Kapil Show as Ed Sheeran sings in Hindi! His impromptu birthday song leaves Kapil Sharma in stitches and Sunil Grover 'hires' him for a show in Rajasthan. Don't miss the cultural fusion and laughs

    Ed Sheeran sings song about barfi, paneer pakoda; gets hired by Sunil Grover for a show in Rajasthan [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 15, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

    Ed Sheeran's appearance on this weekend's episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show promises a delightful twist as he ventures into Hindi territory, thanks to the comedic efforts of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. A recently released trailer for the upcoming episode showcased Sheeran rendering a Hindi birthday song, leaving the audience in stitches and Kapil Sharma in awe of his linguistic prowess.

    In the video shared online, Sheeran, armed with his guitar, serenaded the character 'Lakhanpal' (played by Sunil Grover) with a birthday song crafted on the spot. The lyrics, featuring mentions of cake, barfi, and paneer pakoda, had Kapil Sharma in splits and the audience cheering for the British singer-songwriter. Sunil Grover even humorously 'hired' Sheeran for a future show in Rajasthan, leaving the international star momentarily speechless.

    The anticipation for Sheeran's appearance had been building since March when Kapil Sharma teased it with a photo alongside the singer, expressing admiration for Sheeran's humor and warmth. The excitement further escalated as Sheeran attended a party hosted in his honor by Kapil Sharma.

    Krushna Abhishek, another member of the show, also shared glimpses of the memorable encounter with Sheeran. In the shared photos, Sheeran is seen enjoying hearty laughs with the show's team and engaging in a dance with Krushna Abhishek, reflecting the camaraderie between the international star and the Indian entertainers.

    ALSO READ: What is Ashley Madison? Where to watch THIS popular documentary 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal'

    Sheeran's visit to India coincided with the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics), culminating in a performance at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16. The concert, which showcased Sheeran's musical prowess, also featured a surprise appearance by Diljit Dosanjh, adding to the excitement of the evening.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 3:29 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sabko Hasane Wali Aaj...', Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh opens up on her 'serious' heart problem; Read on ATG

    'Sabko Hasane Wali Aaj...', Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh opens up on her 'serious' heart problem; Read on

    Malayalam film producer Johny Sagariga arrested in Rs 2 point 75 crore cheating case anr

    Malayalam film producer Johny Sagariga arrested in Rs 2.75 crore fraud case

    What is Ashley Madison? Where to watch THIS popular documentary 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal' RBA

    What is Ashley Madison? Where to watch THIS popular documentary 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal'

    Blockout 2024 moment: Why are people blocking Alia Bhatt? Here's what we know RKK

    Blockout 2024 moment: Why are people blocking Alia Bhatt? Here's what we know

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Messi from 'Anatomy of a Fall' walk red carpet on four legs - WATCH ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Messi from 'Anatomy of a Fall' walk red carpet on four legs - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Sabko Hasane Wali Aaj...', Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh opens up on her 'serious' heart problem; Read on ATG

    'Sabko Hasane Wali Aaj...', Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh opens up on her 'serious' heart problem; Read on

    Malayalam film producer Johny Sagariga arrested in Rs 2 point 75 crore cheating case anr

    Malayalam film producer Johny Sagariga arrested in Rs 2.75 crore fraud case

    Cannes 2024: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' star Deepti Sadhwani walks the red carpet on opening day RKK

    Cannes 2024: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' star Deepti Sadhwani walks the red carpet on opening day

    Dont see any evidence of aliens Elon Musk asserts extraterrestrial life never visited Earth (WATCH) snt

    'Don't see any evidence of aliens': Elon Musk asserts extraterrestrial life never visited Earth (WATCH)

    US issues fresh guidelines for H-1B visa holders who have been laid off check details gcw

    US issues fresh guidelines for H-1B visa holders who have been laid off; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon