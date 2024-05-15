Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Sabko Hasane Wali Aaj...', Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh opens up on her 'serious' heart problem; Read on

    Rakhi Sawant's brother, Rakesh, updates on her health after she was rushed to a hospital due to a heart problem. He alleges exploitation and betrayal, urging fans for support and prayers

    Sabko Hasane Wali Aaj...', Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh opens up on her 'serious' heart problem; Read on ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 15, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

    Rakhi Sawant was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 14, reportedly due to a severe heart problem. Her brother, Rakesh Sawant, has provided an update on her condition, expressing concern over the challenges she has been facing.

    In an interview, Rakesh disclosed that following the demise of their mother, Rakhi has been subjected to exploitation by individuals seeking publicity and financial gain. He lamented that people have been taking advantage of her vulnerability, mentioning a person named Adil Khan Durrani, who initially had no financial stability but is now allegedly exploiting Rakhi for his own gains. Rakesh claimed that Adil has manipulated Rakhi's acquaintances and is using them against her. Despite the family's distress after their mother's passing, Rakhi still faced the media and hasn't received a chargesheet from the police, preventing her from obtaining bail. Rakesh accused Adil of bribing both the police and media to manipulate the situation to his advantage, expressing faith in divine justice.

     

    Rakesh appealed to Rakhi's fans to pray for her well-being, emphasizing the immense stress she is enduring, which has resulted in her heart condition. He expressed Rakhi's shock and dismay at being betrayed by those she considered close. Rakesh highlighted how Rakhi, who was once overlooked by society, is now in a vulnerable state, lying in a hospital bed, and urged for divine intervention to reveal the truth. He emphasized the family's struggles since their mother's passing, stating that their home has been shattered.

    ALSO READ: What is Ashley Madison? Where to watch THIS popular documentary 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal'

    Expressing concern for Rakhi's safety, Rakesh warned that her fans across the country would not spare those responsible for her suffering. He requested support from the media, fans, and the police, asking for prayers for Rakhi's successful operation and recovery. Rakesh's ultimate wish is to see Rakhi return to her cheerful self, engaging with the media once again. He concluded by expressing hope for Rakhi's swift recovery and her return home from the hospital.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 3:29 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ed Sheeran sings song about barfi, paneer pakoda; gets hired by Sunil Grover for a show in Rajasthan [WATCH] ATG

    Ed Sheeran sings song about barfi, paneer pakoda; gets hired by Sunil Grover for a show in Rajasthan [WATCH]

    Malayalam film producer Johny Sagariga arrested in Rs 2 point 75 crore cheating case anr

    Malayalam film producer Johny Sagariga arrested in Rs 2.75 crore fraud case

    What is Ashley Madison? Where to watch THIS popular documentary 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal' RBA

    What is Ashley Madison? Where to watch THIS popular documentary 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal'

    Blockout 2024 moment: Why are people blocking Alia Bhatt? Here's what we know RKK

    Blockout 2024 moment: Why are people blocking Alia Bhatt? Here's what we know

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Messi from 'Anatomy of a Fall' walk red carpet on four legs - WATCH ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Messi from 'Anatomy of a Fall' walk red carpet on four legs - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Foetus has fundamental right to live': SC rejects plea for termination of over 27-week pregnancy AJR

    'Foetus has fundamental right to live': SC rejects plea for termination of over 27-week pregnancy

    Ed Sheeran sings song about barfi, paneer pakoda; gets hired by Sunil Grover for a show in Rajasthan [WATCH] ATG

    Ed Sheeran sings song about barfi, paneer pakoda; gets hired by Sunil Grover for a show in Rajasthan [WATCH]

    Malayalam film producer Johny Sagariga arrested in Rs 2 point 75 crore cheating case anr

    Malayalam film producer Johny Sagariga arrested in Rs 2.75 crore fraud case

    Cannes 2024: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' star Deepti Sadhwani walks the red carpet on opening day RKK

    Cannes 2024: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' star Deepti Sadhwani walks the red carpet on opening day

    Dont see any evidence of aliens Elon Musk asserts extraterrestrial life never visited Earth (WATCH) snt

    'Don't see any evidence of aliens': Elon Musk asserts extraterrestrial life never visited Earth (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon