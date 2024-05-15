'Sabko Hasane Wali Aaj...', Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh opens up on her 'serious' heart problem; Read on

Rakhi Sawant was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 14, reportedly due to a severe heart problem. Her brother, Rakesh Sawant, has provided an update on her condition, expressing concern over the challenges she has been facing.

In an interview, Rakesh disclosed that following the demise of their mother, Rakhi has been subjected to exploitation by individuals seeking publicity and financial gain. He lamented that people have been taking advantage of her vulnerability, mentioning a person named Adil Khan Durrani, who initially had no financial stability but is now allegedly exploiting Rakhi for his own gains. Rakesh claimed that Adil has manipulated Rakhi's acquaintances and is using them against her. Despite the family's distress after their mother's passing, Rakhi still faced the media and hasn't received a chargesheet from the police, preventing her from obtaining bail. Rakesh accused Adil of bribing both the police and media to manipulate the situation to his advantage, expressing faith in divine justice.

Rakesh appealed to Rakhi's fans to pray for her well-being, emphasizing the immense stress she is enduring, which has resulted in her heart condition. He expressed Rakhi's shock and dismay at being betrayed by those she considered close. Rakesh highlighted how Rakhi, who was once overlooked by society, is now in a vulnerable state, lying in a hospital bed, and urged for divine intervention to reveal the truth. He emphasized the family's struggles since their mother's passing, stating that their home has been shattered.

Expressing concern for Rakhi's safety, Rakesh warned that her fans across the country would not spare those responsible for her suffering. He requested support from the media, fans, and the police, asking for prayers for Rakhi's successful operation and recovery. Rakesh's ultimate wish is to see Rakhi return to her cheerful self, engaging with the media once again. He concluded by expressing hope for Rakhi's swift recovery and her return home from the hospital.

