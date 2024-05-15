Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chandu Champion first poster: Kartik Aaryan's jaw-dropping body transformation leaves netizens amazed

    On Wednesday, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to share the first poster and look from his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'.

    Chandu Champion first poster: Kartik Aaryan's jaw-dropping body transformation leaves netizens amazed RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 15, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    Kartik Aaryan has finally revealed the poster for his forthcoming flick, 'Chandu Champion'. In the poster, the actor can be seen wearing a red langoot and racing through the muck. Aaryan's hard work and physical transformation are obvious on the poster and the film will be released on June 14, 2024.

    The poster

    Also read: What is Ashley Madison? Where to watch THIS popular documentary 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal'

    Kartik Aaryan's metamorphosis as 'Chandu Champion' 

    Kartik Aaryan's commitment to polishing his character in 'Chandu Champion' has sparked widespread interest. From his dramatic bodily transformation to his rigorous training for his language dialect, the superstar is putting his heart and soul into this project. Well, the training seems to have influenced Kartik's real life as well, as he has become a fitness enthusiast. 

    He is starting a regular workout routine. He is most often spotted outside of the gymnasium. This not only speaks volumes about Kartik's dedication, but also demonstrates the film's impact on the superstar's life.  This would be a special film in Kartik's career. 

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 4:39 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sabko Hasane Wali Aaj...', Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh opens up on her 'serious' heart problem; Read on ATG

    'Sabko Hasane Wali Aaj...', Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh opens up on her 'serious' heart problem; Read on

    Ed Sheeran sings song about barfi, paneer pakoda; gets hired by Sunil Grover for a show in Rajasthan [WATCH] ATG

    Ed Sheeran sings song about barfi, paneer pakoda; gets hired by Sunil Grover for a show in Rajasthan [WATCH]

    Malayalam film producer Johny Sagariga arrested in Rs 2 point 75 crore cheating case anr

    Malayalam film producer Johny Sagariga arrested in Rs 2.75 crore fraud case

    What is Ashley Madison? Where to watch THIS popular documentary 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal' RBA

    What is Ashley Madison? Where to watch THIS popular documentary 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal'

    Blockout 2024 moment: Why are people blocking Alia Bhatt? Here's what we know RKK

    Blockout 2024 moment: Why are people blocking Alia Bhatt? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Fake Shiv Sena shattered every dream of Balasaheb': PM Modi slams its partnership with Congress (WATCH) gcw

    'Fake Shiv Sena shattered every dream of Balasaheb': PM Modi slams its partnership with Congress (WATCH)

    MHA issues first citizenship certificates under CAA, granting Indian citizenship to 14 individuals AJR

    BREAKING: MHA issues first citizenship certificates under CAA, granting Indian citizenship to 14 individuals

    Thalapathy Vijay's 10th marksheet LEAKED? Check his scores here RBA

    Thalapathy Vijay's 10th marksheet LEAKED? Check his scores here

    cricket From Pitch to Palate: Explored the culinary adventures of Indian cricketers osf

    From Pitch to Palate: Explore the culinary adventures of Indian cricketers

    6 smart home appliances that can help you lower your electricity bill gcw eai

    6 smart home appliances that can help you lower your electricity bill

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon