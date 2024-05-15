Chandu Champion first poster: Kartik Aaryan's jaw-dropping body transformation leaves netizens amazed

On Wednesday, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to share the first poster and look from his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'.

Kartik Aaryan has finally revealed the poster for his forthcoming flick, 'Chandu Champion'. In the poster, the actor can be seen wearing a red langoot and racing through the muck. Aaryan's hard work and physical transformation are obvious on the poster and the film will be released on June 14, 2024.

The poster

Also read: What is Ashley Madison? Where to watch THIS popular documentary 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal'

Kartik Aaryan's metamorphosis as 'Chandu Champion'

Kartik Aaryan's commitment to polishing his character in 'Chandu Champion' has sparked widespread interest. From his dramatic bodily transformation to his rigorous training for his language dialect, the superstar is putting his heart and soul into this project. Well, the training seems to have influenced Kartik's real life as well, as he has become a fitness enthusiast.

He is starting a regular workout routine. He is most often spotted outside of the gymnasium. This not only speaks volumes about Kartik's dedication, but also demonstrates the film's impact on the superstar's life. This would be a special film in Kartik's career.

Latest Videos