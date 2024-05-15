Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Malayalam film producer Johny Sagariga arrested in Rs 2.75 crore fraud case

    Film producer Johny Sagarika has been arrested in a cheating case filed by businessman Dwarak of Canada, involving an alleged fraud of Rs 2.75 crore for film production. 
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 15, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    Film producer Johny Sagarika was arrested in a cheating case filed by Dwarak Udayakumar of Coimbatore. Allegedly, Johnny deceived Udayakumar of Rs 2.75 crore under the guise of producing a film. The Coimbatore police apprehended Johny at Nedumbassery Airport. 

    Johnny Sagarika was apprehended by the immigration department while attempting to board an Air India flight to Dubai. Subsequently, he was transferred to the Coimbatore crime branch authorities for further investigation.

    The complainant, Dwarak, is a businessman residing in Canada. The case revolves around an alleged fraud of Rs 2.75 crore, purportedly taken for the production of a film by Johnny Sagarika. While Rs 50 lakhs was reportedly returned by Johnny Sagarika, the complaint indicates that Rs 2.25 crores remains unpaid. Additionally, Johnny's son, Ryan John Thomas, is implicated as the second accused. The crime branch inspector has stated that an intensive search for Ryan is underway.

    Some of the films produced by Sagarika include "Thaandavam," "Chakram," "Bodyguard," "Orkut Oru Ormmakkoottu," "Muppathu Vellikkaasu," and "Nonsense," among others.
     

