Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to tie the knot this year?

Looks like the next couple from the entertainment industry to get married are actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. If rumours are to be believed, they will be tying the knot this year itself.

Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share sizzling chemistry not just on-screen but also off-screen. The two actors have often been spotted together in Mumbai, going out on their dates. Gossip mills are abuzz that the couple will soon be taking the plunge and change their relationship status from ‘dating’ to ‘married’. If rumours are to be believed, the couple is expected to get married later this year. However, neither of the actors have given any official word on either their relationship or marriage speculations.

Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have worked together in two superhit films – Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. Fans of the couple have been loving their on-screen chemistry since then. Amidst reports of them dating, speculations regarding their marriage have also started doing rounds, suggesting that they might get married by the end of this year. ALSO READ: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2022: Check out complete list of winners; check out

Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

At present, Vijay Deverakonda is busy with the filming of Liger in Mumbai. Puri Jagannadh's film, which also stars actor Anaya Panday, is progressing at a swift pace. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna recently bought a new house in Mumbai where she stays with her fur baby Aura.

Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had also spent their New Year together in Goa. Also joining them was Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda. Rashmika shares a good relationship with Bijay’s mother, Madhavi. ASLO READ: Celeb spotted: Arjun Kapoor to Malaika Arora, Vijay Deverakonda, stars that nailed their fashion game

Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram