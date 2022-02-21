  • Facebook
    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to tie the knot this year?

    First Published Feb 21, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
    Looks like the next couple from the entertainment industry to get married are actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. If rumours are to be believed, they will be tying the knot this year itself.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

    Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share sizzling chemistry not just on-screen but also off-screen. The two actors have often been spotted together in Mumbai, going out on their dates. Gossip mills are abuzz that the couple will soon be taking the plunge and change their relationship status from ‘dating’ to ‘married’. If rumours are to be believed, the couple is expected to get married later this year. However, neither of the actors have given any official word on either their relationship or marriage speculations.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

    Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have worked together in two superhit films – Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. Fans of the couple have been loving their on-screen chemistry since then. Amidst reports of them dating, speculations regarding their marriage have also started doing rounds, suggesting that they might get married by the end of this year.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

    At present, Vijay Deverakonda is busy with the filming of Liger in Mumbai. Puri Jagannadh's film, which also stars actor Anaya Panday, is progressing at a swift pace. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna recently bought a new house in Mumbai where she stays with her fur baby Aura.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had also spent their New Year together in Goa. Also joining them was Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda. Rashmika shares a good relationship with Bijay’s mother, Madhavi.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

    Recently, Rashmika Mandanna had opened up about her marriage in an interview with India Today. The ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ actress said that she is too young right now for marriage, but also added saying “you should be someone who makes you comfortable”. While the speculations regarding their marriage are doing rounds, only time will tell whether these rumours have any truth in them or not.

