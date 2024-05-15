Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Fake Shiv Sena shattered every dream of Balasaheb': PM Modi slams its partnership with Congress (WATCH)

    PM Modi said that he's the "chowkidar" of rights of the oppressed and won’t let them be snatched away. Maharashtra has made up its mind to punish "duplicate" Shiv Sena which has kneeled down before Congress, the Prime Minister added.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 15, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at the Congress party saying it's going to lose elections and won't be able to claim the title of the Opposition. Addressing a public meeting in Dindori, he said, "The fake Shiv Sena has shattered every dream of Balasaheb Thackeray. His dream was to build a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Congress rejected the invitation of Pran Pratistha and fake Shiv Sena also chose the same path. Congress people are talking nonsense about the temple and the fake Shiv Sena is completely silent."

    He further said, "Their partnership is a partnership of sin. And their sin has been exposed in front of the entire world...In the four phases of elections that have taken place, the public has defeated them from all sides."

    PM Modi’s visit is crucial not just to charge up the cadres from the BJP and Shiv Sena from Mumbai North East and also from the five other constituencies ahead of the polling.

    "Congress is losing so badly that it is difficult for them to even become a valid opposition. A leader of the INDI alliance in Maharashtra gave a suggestion that all the small parties in Maharashtra should merge with Congress after the elections. It is certain that this fake Shiv Sena, fake Nationalist Party, will merge with Congress and when this fake Shiv Sena will merge with Congress, I will remember Bala Saheb Thackeray the most, because Bala Saheb also used to say that the day he felt that Shiv Sena has become Congress, that day he will end Shiv Sena, meaning that now there will be no trace of fake Shiv Sena," he added.

    Traffic advisory issued

    As per the advisory issued by the traffic police, the LBS road will remain closed for vehicles from Gandhi Nagar junction to Naupada junction from 2 pm to 10 pm. The Mahul-Ghatkopar road will also be closed from the Meghraj junction to the RB Kadam junction during this time.

    Vehicle traffic would be redirected to the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Andheri-Kurla Road, Saki Vihar Road, MIDC Central Road, Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR), Sion Bandra Link Road, and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR).

