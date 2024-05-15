Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    What is Ashley Madison? Where to watch THIS popular documentary 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal'

     'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, & Scandal' is a gripping crime series that features a stellar cast including Miranda Cosgrove, Chad Michael Murray, and Benjamin Bratt. This docuseries is now available for streaming on Netflix.

    What is Ashley Madison? Where to watch THIS popular documentary 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal' RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 15, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

    Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, & Scandal is a compelling crime series based on actual events. It stars Miranda Cosgrove, Chad Michael Murray, and Benjamin Bratt. The docuseries is on Netflix. Despite being over a decade since the infamous Ashley Madison incident, which exposed the identities and accounts of thousands of affair-seekers, Netflix reports that interest in the story remains high.

    This week, the streaming service will debut "Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal," a docuseries on the 2015 data hack that affected over 30 million customers.

    Also Read: Blockout 2024 moment: Why are people blocking Alia Bhatt? Here's what we know

    Release date and platform for Ashley Madison: Sex Lies & Scandal
    Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Scandal will be released on May 15, 2024, and will be available on Netflix.

    Plot
    The series focuses on AshleyMadison.com, a Canadian online dating site founded in 2002 with the motto "Life is Short." Have an affair. The website targeted married people, pushing them to engage in extramarital relationships.

    Initially, the site was extremely profitable, but it was later hacked, resulting in the public disclosure of its users' information. The series teaser shows that Ashley Madison had millions of users before being defamed and banned.

    The documentary delves into the profound impact of Ashley Madison's actions on marriages, featuring interviews with those directly involved in the controversy. This narrative is sure to evoke a deep sense of empathy.

    Also Read: Why is Ram Charan living with his in-laws'? Here's what we know

    All About Ashley Madison: Sex Lies & Scandal
    Gagan Rehill and Zoe Hutton direct Ashley Madison: Sex Lies & Scandal. Chris McLaughlin produces it, and Sophie Jones and Fiona Caldwell serve as executive producers. In the official Netflix summary, "Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal" is described as focusing on the 2015 data breach and its repercussions."When a dating site for people seeking adulterous affairs is hacked, millions of users' intimate data is exposed, wrecking marriages and destroying lives," says the series' descriptor line.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 2:08 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Blockout 2024 moment: Why are people blocking Alia Bhatt? Here's what we know RKK

    Blockout 2024 moment: Why are people blocking Alia Bhatt? Here's what we know

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Messi from 'Anatomy of a Fall' walk red carpet on four legs - WATCH ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Messi from 'Anatomy of a Fall' walk red carpet on four legs - WATCH

    House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer out where and when to watch RBA

    'House of the Dragon Season 2' trailer out: 'War is coming' Rhaenyra Targaryen declares; read details

    Where is Prabhas? Fans and netizens wonder why Baahubali star was not spotted during voting for LS Polls 2024 RBA

    Where is Prabhas? Fans and netizens wonder why Baahubali star was not spotted during voting for LS Polls 2024

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Greta Gerwig to Lily Gladstone; Here's complete list of Jury members ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Greta Gerwig to Lily Gladstone; Here's complete list of Jury members

    Recent Stories

    Getting spam calls? Google is working on new detection feature to tackle it gcw

    Getting spam calls? Google is working on new detection feature to tackle it

    Karnataka Love rejection turns deadly in Hubballi; Lover stabs 20-year-old girl to death AJR

    Karnataka: Love rejection turns deadly in Hubballi; Lover stabs 20-year-old girl to death

    MEA 'deeply saddened' by death of ex-Indian Army officer with UN in Gaza's war-torn Rafah snt

    MEA 'deeply saddened' by death of ex-Indian Army officer with UN in Gaza's war-torn Rafah

    Mango Mania: 7 tips to keep 'The King of Fruits' fresh ATG EAI

    Mango Mania: 7 tips to keep 'The King of Fruits' fresh

    Understanding the role of B vitamins in Neurobion Forte and their importance

    Understanding the role of B vitamins in Neurobion Forte and their importance

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon