Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan evicted from show; Sara gets emotional; here's what happened NEXT

Sara Arfeen Khan had yet another emotional breakdown on Bigg Boss 18, falling at Avinash Mishra's feet after her husband, Arfeen Khan, was evicted.

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan evicted from show; Sara gets emotional; here's what happened NEXT RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 10:37 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

Bigg Boss 18 watchers have witnessed a week full of drama and emotions, particularly after Sara Arfeen Khan's aggressive streak this week, when the Singham Again actress caused chaos following a 'time god' job. Sara, who claimed that Vivian Dsena, the task's'sanchalak', was biased towards others when he voted her out, went on to physically assault him and the others.

The actress's aggressive streak drew condemnation from the show's viewers and Rohit Shetty and Ekta Kapoor, who took over as presenters this week.

Also Read: 8 Bollywood Couples Who Lived Together Before Marriage

Well, on tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18, Arfeen Khan, nominated this week, was evicted after failing to impress the fans. The actress burst into tears when his eviction was announced and emotionally collapsed. Sara implored Eisha, Alice, and Avinash for forgiveness, then fell at Avinash's feet, insisting that this was their birthday present to the actress.

Also Read: Trisha to Tabu: Tamil cinema’s top single actresses over 40

For the ignorant, Sara and Arfeen, both professional mind coaches, entered the show as a pair this year. While Arfeen has gone on to teach prominent celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Bhumi Pednekar and be a Ted X speaker, his wife Sara has been in a number of television series and films, the most recent of which was Singham Again.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sharda Sinha LAST video before death; Bhojpuri singer sings Chhath song on hospital bed (WATCH) RBA

Sharda Sinha LAST video before death; Bhojpuri singer sings Chhath song on hospital bed (WATCH)

WATCH Napoleon son Dhanoosh and his wife Akshaya's wedding video from Japan goes viral RBA

WATCH: Napoleon’s son Dhanoosh and his wife Akshaya's wedding video from Japan goes viral

Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh passes away at 80 after prolonged illness dmn

Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh passes away at 80 after prolonged illness

Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor schools Rajat Dalal for involving other's family in fueds inside house WATCH ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor schools Rajat Dalal for involving other's family in fueds inside house | WATCH

Bigg Boss 18 Drama intensifies as Rohit Shetty confronts Karan Veer Mehra, Sara Arfeen Khan WATCH ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Drama intensifies as Rohit Shetty confronts Karan Veer Mehra, Sara Arfeen Khan | WATCH

Recent Stories

Aishwarya Rai refusal to lock lips in Hollywood the stars she turned down gcw

Aishwarya Rai’s refusal to lock lips in Hollywood: The stars she turned down

UP SHOCKER! Shopkeeper stripped naked, filmed in obscene video, then extorted for Rs 1.8 lakh (WATCH ) shk

UP SHOCKER! Shopkeeper stripped naked, filmed in obscene video, then extorted for Rs 1.8 lakh (WATCH )

Sharda Sinha LAST video before death; Bhojpuri singer sings Chhath song on hospital bed (WATCH) RBA

Sharda Sinha LAST video before death; Bhojpuri singer sings Chhath song on hospital bed (WATCH)

REVEALED How Donald Trump creates his social media posts in THIS video (WATCH) gcw

REVEALED! How Donald Trump creates his social media posts in THIS video (WATCH)

WATCH Napoleon son Dhanoosh and his wife Akshaya's wedding video from Japan goes viral RBA

WATCH: Napoleon’s son Dhanoosh and his wife Akshaya's wedding video from Japan goes viral

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon