Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan evicted from show; Sara gets emotional; here's what happened NEXT

Sara Arfeen Khan had yet another emotional breakdown on Bigg Boss 18, falling at Avinash Mishra's feet after her husband, Arfeen Khan, was evicted.

Bigg Boss 18 watchers have witnessed a week full of drama and emotions, particularly after Sara Arfeen Khan's aggressive streak this week, when the Singham Again actress caused chaos following a 'time god' job. Sara, who claimed that Vivian Dsena, the task's'sanchalak', was biased towards others when he voted her out, went on to physically assault him and the others.

The actress's aggressive streak drew condemnation from the show's viewers and Rohit Shetty and Ekta Kapoor, who took over as presenters this week.

Well, on tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18, Arfeen Khan, nominated this week, was evicted after failing to impress the fans. The actress burst into tears when his eviction was announced and emotionally collapsed. Sara implored Eisha, Alice, and Avinash for forgiveness, then fell at Avinash's feet, insisting that this was their birthday present to the actress.

For the ignorant, Sara and Arfeen, both professional mind coaches, entered the show as a pair this year. While Arfeen has gone on to teach prominent celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Bhumi Pednekar and be a Ted X speaker, his wife Sara has been in a number of television series and films, the most recent of which was Singham Again.

