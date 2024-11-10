WATCH: Napoleon’s son Dhanoosh and his wife Akshaya's wedding video from Japan goes viral

Dhanoosh, the oldest son of Tamil film actor Napoleon, married in Japan last week. Dhanoosh is suffering from a rare disease known as muscular dystrophy. 
 

First Published Nov 10, 2024, 10:59 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

Napoleon's son Dhanoosh, an actor and former political leader, married in Japan last week. Dhanoosh, who has muscular dystrophy, got married to Akshaya. While photographs and footage from the wedding ceremony have gone viral, a new video of Dhanoosh and his bride has sparked interest online. In the video, Dhanoosh and Akshaya are seen posing on the streets of Japan following their wedding.

In the Instagram video, Dhanoosh and his wife strike many amorous poses for the camera. Dhanoosh is clearly blushing as he poses with Akshaya. In the video, Dhanoosh wears a tuxedo, while his wedded wife wears a white gown. Fans flocked to the comments section to shower the pair with affection.

Dhanoosh married Akshaya last week in a modest ceremony in Japan. According to a video posted online, Napoleon broke down throughout the event. According to reports, Napoleon asked close friends and family to attend the wedding. Sivakarthikeyan, his co-star in Seemaraja, was among those in attendance. But the Amaran star couldn't make it. He apologised to Nepoleon and sent his best wishes to Dhanoosh.

“Napoleon sir, you are very special to me. You were there for me during my tough times. I have to handle several responsibilities during this wedding, and for that, I ask for your forgiveness. I will come and meet all of you soon. I hope the event goes as wonderfully as you deserve, sir. Dhanush, my brother, my best wishes to you on your wedding," he said in a video, as reported by Times of India.

Napoleon and his wife Jayasudha have an elder son named Dhanoosh. Due of Dhanoosh's health, Napoleon relocated to the United States and resided with his family. Dhanoosh was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at the age of four and began receiving conventional medical care at Tirunelveli. However, for further therapy, he relocated to the United States.

In an interview with the Times of India in 2017, Napoleon stated, "I had reduced my acting commitments during my years as a politician, but the main reason I decided to relocate to the United States was for my elder son (he has two sons), who has muscular dystrophy." He continued: "Here, in the US, he is studying animation in college."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
