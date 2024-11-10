Sharda Sinha LAST video before death; Bhojpuri singer sings Chhath song on hospital bed (WATCH)

A heartbreaking video of Sharda Sinha going viral on social media where she was seen singing the Chhath song while lying in the hospital bed just before she passed away. She died on November 5, 2024, at the age of 72. 

First Published Nov 10, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

Sharda Sinha, the acclaimed folk singer who created the music for Chhath Puja, died on November 5, 2024, at 72. A sorrowful video of the musician singing a Chhath song while lying in a hospital bed is spreading on social media. She is also well known for her songs from the movies Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

She had been treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and was on a ventilator. "Sharda Sinha expired at 9.20 p.m. due to refractory shock as a result of septicemia," an AIIMS official said. Now, a devastating video of the singer is circulating on social media, in which Sinha can be heard singing Chhath while laying on her hospital bed.

Anshuman Sinha, the singer's son, confirmed her death in a tweet, "Your prayers and love will always be with mother. She has been called by Chhathi Maiya to her side."

The singer's last rituals were held on November 7, 2024, in Patna with full state honours. Sharda was awarded the Padma Bhushan on the eve of Republic Day in 2018.

Meanwhile, Sinha's farewell Facebook message for her late husband became viral, in which she said, "I will come to you soon."

Sharda's last Facebook post was a photo of herself and her husband Brijkishore with the caption, "I met him for the last time on the evening of September 17. Before leaving, I told him, ‘I will return in three days, please take care of yourself.’ He said, ‘I will be absolutely fine. You stay healthy, and do return soon.’ He was looking at me the whole time. Who knew this was our last meeting?"

"I still feel his presence. My kids, Vandana and Anshuman, still feel their father is just out for work and will return soon. This is a picture from our last meeting. The silence and his absence are killing me. In the picture, you can see his teary eyes with his granddaughter, and I am assuring him, ‘I will come to you soon.' 'Mai jald hi aaungi, maine bas yehi kaha tha unse (I will join you soon, that is what I told him),’" she added.

