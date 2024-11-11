Entertainment

Leonardo Di Caprio turns 50: 7 iconic roles played by the actor

Leonardo Di Caprio turns 50 today. Here are 7 iconic characters he played over the years. Let's check them out

Image credits: IMDb

Jack Dawson - Titanic

DiCaprio's role as Jack Dawson made him a global heartthrob and remains one of his most iconic performances. He portrays a young artist from humble beginnings

Image credits: IMDb

Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street

Playing real-life stockbroker Jordan Belfort, DiCaprio brought dark humor, intensity, and charisma to this role

Image credits: IMDb

Hugh Glass in The Revenant

In The Revenant, DiCaprio's portrayal of frontiersman Hugh Glass earned him his first Oscar. His intense, physically demanding performance included raw scenes of survival

Image credits: IMDb

Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me If You Can

As real-life con artist Frank Abagnale Jr., DiCaprio captured the charm and wit needed to pull off an impressive series of crimes. His chemistry with Tom Hanks was iconic

Image credits: IMDb

Dom Cobb in Inception

DiCaprio took audiences on a mind-bending journey as Dom Cobb, a skilled thief in dream espionage

Image credits: IMDb

Calvin Candie in Django Unchained

In a rare villainous role, DiCaprio excelled as the brutal plantation owner Calvin Candie. His chilling and despicable performance revealed his ability to embrace dark roles

Image credits: IMDb

J. Edgar Hoover in J. Edgar

Playing the controversial FBI director, DiCaprio immersed himself in this complex biopic role, showcasing Hoover's ambition and paranoia

Image credits: IMDb
