Leonardo Di Caprio turns 50: 7 iconic roles played by the actor

Entertainment
Leonardo Di Caprio turns 50 today. Here are 7 iconic characters he played over the years. Let's check them out
DiCaprio's role as Jack Dawson made him a global heartthrob and remains one of his most iconic performances. He portrays a young artist from humble beginnings
Playing real-life stockbroker Jordan Belfort, DiCaprio brought dark humor, intensity, and charisma to this role
In The Revenant, DiCaprio's portrayal of frontiersman Hugh Glass earned him his first Oscar. His intense, physically demanding performance included raw scenes of survival
As real-life con artist Frank Abagnale Jr., DiCaprio captured the charm and wit needed to pull off an impressive series of crimes. His chemistry with Tom Hanks was iconic
DiCaprio took audiences on a mind-bending journey as Dom Cobb, a skilled thief in dream espionage
In a rare villainous role, DiCaprio excelled as the brutal plantation owner Calvin Candie. His chilling and despicable performance revealed his ability to embrace dark roles
Playing the controversial FBI director, DiCaprio immersed himself in this complex biopic role, showcasing Hoover's ambition and paranoia