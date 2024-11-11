Indian asylum seekers in US jump from 4,300 to 41,300 in two years, marking 855 per cent surge; Report

Indian asylum applications in the US have soared, rising from 4,330 in FY 2021 to 41,330 in FY 2023, marking an 855% increase, according to the US Department of Homeland Security. 
 

Indian asylum seekers in US jump from 4300 to 41300 in two years, marking 855 percent surge anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 8:33 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 8:33 AM IST

The past three years have witnessed a sharp rise in the number of Indians applying for asylum in the United States, highlighting the enduring appeal of the American dream. According to data from the US Department of Homeland Security, Indian asylum applications skyrocketed from 4,330 in the 2021 fiscal year to 41,330 in FY 2023—an increase of 855%. Indian officials report that nearly half of these applicants hail from Gujarat.

Putin plans to introduce 'ministry of sex' amid drooping birth rate; Take a look at proposed initiatives

In 2023, Indians ranked as the fifth largest group applying for defensive asylum and the seventh largest for affirmative asylum. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's 2023 Asylees Annual Flow Report, released in October, 5,340 Indians were granted asylum that year.

In FY 2021, a total of 4,330 Indian asylum seekers were recorded, comprising 2,090 affirmative applications submitted to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and 2,240 defensive applications. The following year, the number of applicants almost tripled to 14,570, with 5,370 affirmative and 9,200 defensive applications. By FY 2023, Indian asylum applications had soared to 41,330, nearly three times the total from the previous year.

In FY 2021, 1,330 Indians were granted asylum, with 700 through affirmative applications and 630 via defensive proceedings. This figure more than tripled in FY 2022, reaching 4,260, including 2,180 affirmative and 2,080 defensive grants. The trend persisted in FY 2023, when 5,340 Indians received asylum—2,710 through affirmative cases and 2,630 through defensive proceedings—making India the fifth-largest nationality for defensive asylum grants.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term snt

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term?

Putin plans to introduce 'ministry of sex' amid drooping birth rate; Take a look at proposed initiatives gcw

Putin plans to introduce 'ministry of sex' amid drooping birth rate; Take a look at proposed initiatives

Halloween HORROR! US couple stabbed, shot each other as son played video games in another room shk

Halloween HORROR! US couple stabbed, shot each other as son played video games in another room

Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, close aide of Nijjar, arrested in Canada: Reports gcw

Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, close aide of Nijjar, arrested in Canada: Reports

Russian media airs nude photos of Melania Trump following Donald Trump's US election win dmn

Russian media airs nude photos of Melania Trump following Donald Trump’s US election win

Recent Stories

Actress Kasthuri goes into hiding after facing legal action on her comments about Telugu speakers dmn

Actress Kasthuri goes into hiding after facing legal action on her comments about Telugu speakers

Basmati Rice: 5 tips to cook them perfectly ATG

Basmati Rice: 5 tips to cook them perfectly

Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed gcw

Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed

Before Minahil Malik, Pakistan actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS went viral Here's what happened AJR

Before Minahil Malik, Pakistan actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS went viral - Here's what happened

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term snt

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term?

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon