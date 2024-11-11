Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 11, 2024: Check latest prices for 22k, 24k gold

Gold prices hit new all-time highs. International rates soared from $1,800 to $2,622. In India, the price per gram exceeded the May record of Rs 6,895, reaching Rs 7,000.

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 11, 2024: Check latest prices for 22k, 24k gold vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 8:38 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 8:38 AM IST

Gold rates dipped in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning, influenced by weak global trends. This decline occurred despite the US Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates by 50 basis points and hinting at the possibility of two additional cuts later this year.

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is India's third most populous city and a key IT hub. Known for its year-round pleasant climate, its residents often invest in gold through jewellery and bars.

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, November 11, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,390/gm​​
​​​​​24k - Rs 7,760/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,120(22k)
                 Rs 62,080(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 73,900(22k)
                    Rs 77,600(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, November 10, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,390/gm​​
​​​​​24k - Rs 7,760/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,120(22k)
                 Rs 62,080(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 73,900(22k)
                    Rs 77,600(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, November 9, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,400/gm​​
​​​​​24k - Rs 7,770/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,200(22k)
                 Rs 62,160(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 74,000(22k)
                    Rs 77,700(24k)

The gold rate in Bengaluru has significantly risen over the past 10 days. The price of 10gm gold has reached a record-high, Rs 70,000. Take a look at Gold rates over the past 5 days here.

November 8: Rs 7,315 for 22k 
                        Rs 7,681 for 24k

November 7: Rs 7,480 for 22k 
                        Rs 7,854 for 24k

November 6: Rs 7,470 for 22k 
                        Rs 7,844 for 24k

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Petrol diesel price on November 11: Check FRESH prices in your city AJR

Petrol, diesel price on November 11: Check FRESH prices in your city

Want to buy Bengaluru GOLD on November 9, 2024? Check latest prices for 1gm, 8gm, and 10gm of 22k, 24k gold vkp

Want to buy Bengaluru GOLD on November 9, 2024? Check latest prices for 1gm, 8gm, and 10gm of 22k, 24k gold

Bengaluru First phase of Queen city construction begins Over 1 lakh job opportunities expected vkp

Bengaluru: First phase of Queen city construction begins; Over 1 lakh job opportunities expected

Kerala Gold Rate November 8 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES significantly; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 8 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES significantly; check details

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Recent Stories

Basmati Rice: 5 tips to cook them perfectly ATG

Basmati Rice: 5 tips to cook them perfectly

Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed gcw

Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed

Before Minahil Malik, Pakistan actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS went viral Here's what happened AJR

Before Minahil Malik, Pakistan actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS went viral - Here's what happened

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term snt

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term?

Stylish Emerald Toe Rings Under Rs 500 for Newly Wed Brides anr

Enhance Bridal Feet with Emerald Toe Rings Under Rs 500

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon