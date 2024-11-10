‘Mere se panga nahi lena’: Kapil Sharma caught lying by Sudha Murty on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Sudha Murty calls out Kapil Sharma for lying about washing dishes on The Great Indian Kapil Show. She shares humorous marriage anecdotes, self-describing as a "terrible cook," and advises wives to cook poorly for husbands to lose weight.

Kapil Sharma caught lying by Sudha Murty on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 5:06 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 5:06 PM IST

Sudha Murty, renowned author and philanthropist, playfully called out comedian Kapil Sharma for lying during a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode, now streaming on Netflix, featured Sudha alongside her husband, Narayana Murty, founder of Infosys.

Also Read: When Jayalalitha mother Sandhya insulted Sobhan Babu; here's what happened NEXT

During the conversation, Sudha emphasized the importance of men learning cooking and household chores to support their partners. Kapil attempted to impress her by claiming he had washed dishes that morning. However, Sudha's sharp wit caught him off guard. She requested to see his hands, joking that washing utensils would leave distinct lines. Kapil tried to deflect, saying he had washed his hands, but Sudha humorously retorted, "The lines on your hands are very good, kuch nahi kiya hai (you haven't done anything). Mere se panga nahi lena (Don't mess with me)"

Sudha also shared amusing anecdotes about her marriage, revealing she's a self-proclaimed "terrible cook."  “I am not an expert in cooking. I don’t take such risks. I know what he wants. He is not a foodie and that is my advantage," she said.

She quipped that her husband's weight was a testament to her culinary skills, advising wives to cook poorly if they want their husbands to lose weight. 

“I have become a workaholic like him and punctual. I never complain about things in life… I am a terrible cook. Look at his weight, it is thanks to my cooking… It is my suggestion to all the wives not to cook great food if they want their husbands to lose weight", Sudha added as Narayana Murty chuckled along, enjoying the lighthearted banter. 

The episode also featured Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife, Grecia Munoz (Gia Goyal), joining Kapil and the Murtys for an entertaining evening. 

Also Read: Simbu-Nayanthara to Siddharth-Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 9 Kollywood's famous couples who parted ways

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Will 'Time God' Vivian Dsena be able to get coffee by defying the housemates? WATCH RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Will 'Time God' Vivian Dsena be able to get coffee by defying the housemates? WATCH

Sharda Sinha LAST video before death; Bhojpuri singer sings Chhath song on hospital bed (WATCH) RBA

Sharda Sinha LAST video before death; Bhojpuri singer sings Chhath song on hospital bed (WATCH)

WATCH Napoleon son Dhanoosh and his wife Akshaya's wedding video from Japan goes viral RBA

WATCH: Napoleon’s son Dhanoosh and his wife Akshaya's wedding video from Japan goes viral

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan evicted from show; Sara gets emotional; here's what happened NEXT RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan evicted from show; Sara gets emotional; here's what happened NEXT

Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh passes away at 80 after prolonged illness dmn

Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh passes away at 80 after prolonged illness

Recent Stories

Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, close aide of Nijjar, arrested in Canada: Reports gcw

Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, close aide of Nijjar, arrested in Canada: Reports

Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours when actress spoke about adjustments in her marriage gcw

Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: When actress spoke about ‘adjustments’ in her marriage

Nivin Pauly to play Sivakarthikeyan's villain? Rumours stir excitement for 'SK 25' dmn

Nivin Pauly to play Sivakarthikeyan's villain? Rumours stir excitement for 'SK 25'

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 8 family rivalries and key battles gcw

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 8 family rivalries and key battles

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 8 family rivalries and key battles gcw

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 8 family rivalries and key battles

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon