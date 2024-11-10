‘Mere se panga nahi lena’: Kapil Sharma caught lying by Sudha Murty on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Sudha Murty calls out Kapil Sharma for lying about washing dishes on The Great Indian Kapil Show. She shares humorous marriage anecdotes, self-describing as a "terrible cook," and advises wives to cook poorly for husbands to lose weight.

Sudha Murty, renowned author and philanthropist, playfully called out comedian Kapil Sharma for lying during a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode, now streaming on Netflix, featured Sudha alongside her husband, Narayana Murty, founder of Infosys.

During the conversation, Sudha emphasized the importance of men learning cooking and household chores to support their partners. Kapil attempted to impress her by claiming he had washed dishes that morning. However, Sudha's sharp wit caught him off guard. She requested to see his hands, joking that washing utensils would leave distinct lines. Kapil tried to deflect, saying he had washed his hands, but Sudha humorously retorted, "The lines on your hands are very good, kuch nahi kiya hai (you haven't done anything). Mere se panga nahi lena (Don't mess with me)"

Sudha also shared amusing anecdotes about her marriage, revealing she's a self-proclaimed "terrible cook." “I am not an expert in cooking. I don’t take such risks. I know what he wants. He is not a foodie and that is my advantage," she said.

She quipped that her husband's weight was a testament to her culinary skills, advising wives to cook poorly if they want their husbands to lose weight.

“I have become a workaholic like him and punctual. I never complain about things in life… I am a terrible cook. Look at his weight, it is thanks to my cooking… It is my suggestion to all the wives not to cook great food if they want their husbands to lose weight", Sudha added as Narayana Murty chuckled along, enjoying the lighthearted banter.

The episode also featured Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife, Grecia Munoz (Gia Goyal), joining Kapil and the Murtys for an entertaining evening.

