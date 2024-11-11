Kerala: Kochi's backwaters set to witness state's first seaplane test flight

Kochi's Bolgatty Lake will host a landmark event today as Kerala's seaplane project conducts its first test flight. A de Havilland amphibian aircraft will mark the start of efforts to connect the state's waterways and airports.

Kochi: Kochi's backwaters will host a historic event on Monday (Nov 11) as Kerala's seaplane project conducts its test flight. A de Havilland amphibian aircraft from a Canadian company will take off from Bolgatty Lake, marking a significant step towards linking the state's waterways and airports. Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas will officially launch the test flight on Monday at 9:30 AM, with Revenue Minister P Rajeeve overseeing the event.

Kerala: Former Kozhikode collector N Prasanth faces fresh allegations of misappropriating funds to buy car

After the ceremony, the aircraft will fly to Mattupetty Dam in Idukki, where it will be welcomed by the Water Resources Minister upon landing on the dam's water surface.

The test flight, organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, is part of a larger effort to explore the potential of amphibian aircraft for domestic air travel. These versatile aircraft, which can take off and land on both land and water, aim to offer passengers a unique and scenic travel experience.

As a safety measure during the test flight, restrictions will be imposed on tourist, private, and fishing boats in the Bolgatty Lake area between 9 am and 11 am on Monday. The affected zones include Marine Drive, the stretch from Goshree Bridge to Bolgatty, and from Vallarpadam to the Kochi Port Trust tanker berth. Additionally, drone operations will be strictly prohibited in these areas during the specified time.

Kerala: ADM Naveen Babu death probe nears end, Prashanth given clean chit

Latest Videos