Kerala: Kochi's backwaters set to witness state's first seaplane test flight

Kochi's Bolgatty Lake will host a landmark event today as Kerala's seaplane project conducts its first test flight. A de Havilland amphibian aircraft will mark the start of efforts to connect the state's waterways and airports. 
 

Kerala Kochi's backwaters set to witness state's first seaplane test flight anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 8:57 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 8:57 AM IST

Kochi: Kochi's backwaters will host a historic event on Monday (Nov 11) as Kerala's seaplane project conducts its test flight. A de Havilland amphibian aircraft from a Canadian company will take off from Bolgatty Lake, marking a significant step towards linking the state's waterways and airports. Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas will officially launch the test flight on Monday at 9:30 AM, with Revenue Minister P Rajeeve overseeing the event.

Kerala: Former Kozhikode collector N Prasanth faces fresh allegations of misappropriating funds to buy car

After the ceremony, the aircraft will fly to Mattupetty Dam in Idukki, where it will be welcomed by the Water Resources Minister upon landing on the dam's water surface.

The test flight, organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, is part of a larger effort to explore the potential of amphibian aircraft for domestic air travel. These versatile aircraft, which can take off and land on both land and water, aim to offer passengers a unique and scenic travel experience.

As a safety measure during the test flight, restrictions will be imposed on tourist, private, and fishing boats in the Bolgatty Lake area between 9 am and 11 am on Monday. The affected zones include Marine Drive, the stretch from Goshree Bridge to Bolgatty, and from Vallarpadam to the Kochi Port Trust tanker berth. Additionally, drone operations will be strictly prohibited in these areas during the specified time.

Kerala: ADM Naveen Babu death probe nears end, Prashanth given clean chit

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil campaign video uploaded on CPI(M) Facebook page by admin anr

Kerala: UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil's campaign video uploaded on CPI(M) Facebook page by admin

Weather: IMD issues five-day thunderstorm and rain alert for Kerala, yellow alert in multiple districts dmn

Weather: IMD issues five-day thunderstorm and rain alert for Kerala, yellow alert in multiple districts

Kerala: Former Kozhikode collector N Prasanth faces fresh allegations of misappropriating funds to buy car dmn

Kerala: Former Kozhikode collector N Prasanth faces fresh allegations of misappropriating funds to buy car

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-676 November 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-676 November 10 2024 DECLARED: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala: ADM Naveen Babu death probe nears end, Prashanth given clean chit dmn

Kerala: ADM Naveen Babu death probe nears end, Prashanth given clean chit

Recent Stories

Actress Kasthuri goes into hiding after facing legal action on her comments about Telugu speakers dmn

Actress Kasthuri goes into hiding after facing legal action on her comments about Telugu speakers

Basmati Rice: 5 tips to cook them perfectly ATG

Basmati Rice: 5 tips to cook them perfectly

Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed gcw

Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed

Before Minahil Malik, Pakistan actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS went viral Here's what happened AJR

Before Minahil Malik, Pakistan actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS went viral - Here's what happened

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term snt

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term?

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon