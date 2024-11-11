Petrol, diesel price on November 11: Check FRESH prices in your city

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) publish daily petrol and diesel prices at 6 a.m., reflecting changes in global crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. Check the latest fuel prices for major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Noida, Lucknow, and Bengaluru.

Petrol diesel price on November 11: Check FRESH prices in your city AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 8:20 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 8:20 AM IST

Despite the inherent volatility of these commodities, oil marketing organizations (OMCs) consistently publish the price of gasoline and diesel at 6 a.m. every day. To keep customers up to date on the most recent gasoline pricing, the OMCs modify prices in reaction to changes in foreign currency rates and the price of crude oil globally.

Check rates in your city:

Delhi: 
Petrol: 94.72    
Diesel: 87.62

Mumbai    
Petrol: 103.44    
Diesel: 89.97

Chennai    
Petrol: 100.75
Diesel: 92.56

'Mere se panga nahi lena': Kapil Sharma caught lying by Sudha Murty on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Kolkata    
Petrol: 104.95
Diesel: 91.76

Noida    
Petrol: 94.81    
Diesel: 87.93

Lucknow    
Petrol: 94.65    
Diesel: 87.76

Bengaluru    
Petrol: 102.86    
Diesel: 88.94.

How to check fuel prices through SMS?

Additionally, you may use SMS to find out the most recent pricing for gasoline and diesel in your location. You must write your RSP and city code and submit it to 922499229 if you are an Indian Oil customer. If you are a BPCL customer, you may write down your RSP and submit it to 9223112222 to find out the new price of gasoline and diesel. On the other hand, if you are an HPCL client, you may enter HP Price and email it to 9222201122 to find out the price of gasoline and diesel.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 11, 2024: Check latest prices for 22k, 24k gold vkp

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 11, 2024: Check latest prices for 22k, 24k gold

Want to buy Bengaluru GOLD on November 9, 2024? Check latest prices for 1gm, 8gm, and 10gm of 22k, 24k gold vkp

Want to buy Bengaluru GOLD on November 9, 2024? Check latest prices for 1gm, 8gm, and 10gm of 22k, 24k gold

Bengaluru First phase of Queen city construction begins Over 1 lakh job opportunities expected vkp

Bengaluru: First phase of Queen city construction begins; Over 1 lakh job opportunities expected

Kerala Gold Rate November 8 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES significantly; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 8 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES significantly; check details

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Recent Stories

Basmati Rice: 5 tips to cook them perfectly ATG

Basmati Rice: 5 tips to cook them perfectly

Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed gcw

Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed

Before Minahil Malik, Pakistan actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS went viral Here's what happened AJR

Before Minahil Malik, Pakistan actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS went viral - Here's what happened

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term snt

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term?

Stylish Emerald Toe Rings Under Rs 500 for Newly Wed Brides anr

Enhance Bridal Feet with Emerald Toe Rings Under Rs 500

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon