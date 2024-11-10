Bigg Boss 18: Will 'Time God' Vivian Dsena be able to get coffee by defying the housemates? WATCH

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena chooses to exchange five different food items for his coffee. Will he be able to convince his housemate or not; wait and watch

Bigg Boss 18: Will 'Time God' Vivian Dsena be able to get coffee by defying the housemates? WATCH RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 4:42 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

The battle for food is never-ending inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. This time, the show's creators provided the candidates with the option to shop for their desired products via a challenge. But, much to the housemates' dismay, Bigg Boss permitted competitor Vivian Dsena to swap five items from the allowance for his coffee instead.

The Bigg Boss 18 producers published a preview of the new episode on social media. The commercial opens with Bigg Boss informing the housemates that they may buy for their ration. It is followed by a list on the television, from which the housemates are invited to select fifty objects. The housemates will only be given the things if they follow all the house rules.

Also Read: Vivian Dsena to Rajat Dalal: Bigg Boss 18 contestant salaries OUT!

In response to the list, television actor Avinash Mishra warns the housemates that he would breach all of the house rules if he is not allowed tea or coffee. Responding to Avinash's requests, Bigg Boss questions why he is even asking for coffee if it is not on the list.

After compiling the list, Bigg Boss informs the housemates that regular coffee and Vivian's coffee can enter the house provided five items from the ration list are eliminated. After the housemates reject the plan, Vivian requests that Bigg Boss deduct the five items.

The makers captioned the post, “Bina rule tode, gharwale maang sakte hai 50 items of ration. Kya gharwale aayenge saath with same intention? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18 @colorstv aur #JioCinema par.”

In another promo, actor Ravi Kishan was seen requesting Vivian and Chaahat Pandey to portray a love scenario. Their scenario makes the audience laugh out loud, including Weekend Ka Vaar host Ravi Kishan. 

The creators posted the footage and wrote, "Ravi bhaiyya ki request par Vivian aur Chaahat ka hua ek romantic act. Inke unexpected scenes par kaise karenge Ravi bhaiyya aur gharwale react? Dekhiye हाय-दईया with Ravi bhaiyya-गर्दा उड़ा देंगे aaj raat 9.30 baje @colorstv aur #JioCinema par."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kapil Sharma caught lying by Sudha Murty on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' dmn

‘Mere se panga nahi lena’: Kapil Sharma caught lying by Sudha Murty on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Sharda Sinha LAST video before death; Bhojpuri singer sings Chhath song on hospital bed (WATCH) RBA

Sharda Sinha LAST video before death; Bhojpuri singer sings Chhath song on hospital bed (WATCH)

WATCH Napoleon son Dhanoosh and his wife Akshaya's wedding video from Japan goes viral RBA

WATCH: Napoleon’s son Dhanoosh and his wife Akshaya's wedding video from Japan goes viral

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan evicted from show; Sara gets emotional; here's what happened NEXT RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan evicted from show; Sara gets emotional; here's what happened NEXT

Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh passes away at 80 after prolonged illness dmn

Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh passes away at 80 after prolonged illness

Recent Stories

Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, close aide of Nijjar, arrested in Canada: Reports gcw

Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, close aide of Nijjar, arrested in Canada: Reports

Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours when actress spoke about adjustments in her marriage gcw

Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: When actress spoke about ‘adjustments’ in her marriage

Nivin Pauly to play Sivakarthikeyan's villain? Rumours stir excitement for 'SK 25' dmn

Nivin Pauly to play Sivakarthikeyan's villain? Rumours stir excitement for 'SK 25'

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 8 family rivalries and key battles gcw

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 8 family rivalries and key battles

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 8 family rivalries and key battles gcw

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 8 family rivalries and key battles

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon