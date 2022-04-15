Vishu gift from Mohanlal: Malayalam superstar turns good samaritan; read on

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mohanlal, a Malayalam celebrity, indicated that he would remain with the children for the next 15 years, constantly checking them. The ViswaSanthi Foundation, created by actor Mohanlal, is a humanitarian organisation performing volunteer work in educational and other fields for many years.

    During the second wave of the pandemic in May 2021, the organisation donated beds with oxygen and ventilator assistance and portable X-ray machines to several hospitals in Kerala. 

    They also assist with installing an oxygen pipeline in two wards and the triage ward of the Government Medical College in Ernakulam. Mohanlal has now created a new business named 'Vintage.' The project's purpose is to provide 20 sixth-grade kids with the greatest education, guidance, and resources possible.

    According to the idea, the actor chose 20 impoverished pupils in the sixth grade each year and gave free education for 15 years. Students are selected through one-of-a-kind camps, and each kid is raised in accordance with his or her interests and passions. The Vintage project began in an Attapadi tribal community. The charity has adopted 20 indigenous youngsters from an Attappadi hamlet.

    Mohanlal indicated that he would stay with the kids for the next 15 years, keeping an eye on them. He stated that his foundation assures that it would assist students in achieving their goals and studying whichever topic they want. The organisation will also cover the cost of 15 years of schooling and other relevant fees for the 20 youngsters who have been chosen.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    “We will raise the children to the mainstream as their parent, teacher and guide. Every year, we will find talented children and brighten their future,” Mohanlal added.

    On the professional front, Mohanlal's historical drama film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan and released in December of last year, won best feature film at the 67th National Awards. He just wrapped production on Aaraattu, a masala entertainment produced and directed by B. Unnikrishnan that is set to hit theatres this year.
     

