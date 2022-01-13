Virat Kohli’s adorable ‘hi’ to daughter Vamika in the stands will melt your heart; watch

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Indian cricket team’s Test skipper Virat Kohli has been winning the internet for a video that has now gone viral. The adorable video is about him and his baby daughter Vamika. In mother Anushka Sharma’s lap, Vamika was watching her daddy play cricket for the country. She was not only watching it from the stands but was also cheering him up, just the way she did last time.

A video clip that has gone viral on social media, shows Virat Kohli walking towards the stadium during the first session of the India versus South Africa test series’ third day. He was walking towards the dressing room for lunch when he saw his daughter Vamika in the stands.

Just as Virat Kohli sees his daughter, he does a cute gesture that has been melting the hearts of many. Upon seeing his baby daughter, Virat says an adorable ‘hi’ to Vamika that are followed by some really cute and funny actions by the Indian skipper. The video shows the lovely father side of Virat who is trying to make his daughter laugh.

The ongoing test match between India and South Africa began on Tuesday, January 11. Interestingly, it was the day when Vamika, the daughter of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, turned a year old.

You can watch the cute video here:

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been leading the Indian cricket Test team against South Africa. The final Test match is being held at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.

As for Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood actress recently released the teaser of her upcoming film ‘Chakda Xpress’. The biopic is based on the life of Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami, played by Anushka. The teaser of the film was dropped on January 6, showing Anushka in a dusky look. Soon after the trailer’s release, Anushka was also trolled on social media for her look as well as the accent with many saying that she does not resemble the cricketer (Jhulan Goswami) a bit.