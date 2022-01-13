  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli’s adorable ‘hi’ to daughter Vamika in the stands will melt your heart; watch

    A video showing Virat Kohli doing cute actions to make his daughter Vamika laugh, has gone viral on social media.

    Virat Kohli adorable hi to daughter Vamika in the stands will melt your heart watch drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

    Indian cricket team’s Test skipper Virat Kohli has been winning the internet for a video that has now gone viral. The adorable video is about him and his baby daughter Vamika. In mother Anushka Sharma’s lap, Vamika was watching her daddy play cricket for the country. She was not only watching it from the stands but was also cheering him up, just the way she did last time.

    A video clip that has gone viral on social media, shows Virat Kohli walking towards the stadium during the first session of the India versus South Africa test series’ third day. He was walking towards the dressing room for lunch when he saw his daughter Vamika in the stands.

    Just as Virat Kohli sees his daughter, he does a cute gesture that has been melting the hearts of many. Upon seeing his baby daughter, Virat says an adorable ‘hi’ to Vamika that are followed by some really cute and funny actions by the Indian skipper. The video shows the lovely father side of Virat who is trying to make his daughter laugh.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Pant slams 4th Test century as India sets a target of 212, netizens hail

    The ongoing test match between India and South Africa began on Tuesday, January 11. Interestingly, it was the day when Vamika, the daughter of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, turned a year old. 

    You can watch the cute video here:

    Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been leading the Indian cricket Test team against South Africa. The final Test match is being held at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.

    ALSO READ: Vamika turns 1: Here's how parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated her birthday (See Pictures)

    As for Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood actress recently released the teaser of her upcoming film ‘Chakda Xpress’. The biopic is based on the life of Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami, played by Anushka. The teaser of the film was dropped on January 6, showing Anushka in a dusky look. Soon after the trailer’s release, Anushka was also trolled on social media for her look as well as the accent with many saying that she does not resemble the cricketer (Jhulan Goswami) a bit.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 8:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood BAFTA 2022 Tom Holland Spider Man No Way Home blocked from nominations here is why drb

    BAFTA 2022: Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ blocked from nominations; here’s why

    Hollywood BAFTA 2022 Longlist of nominees out Belfast, West Side Story, No Time to Die on the list drb

    BAFTA 2022: Longlist of nominees out; Belfast, West Side Story, No Time to Die on the list

    Hollywood GoT star and Aquaman Jason Momoa splits with wife Lisa Bonet after 16 years of togetherness drb

    GoT star and 'Aquaman' Jason Momoa splits with wife Lisa Bonet after 16 years of togetherness

    Actor Dileep Aluva house raided by Kerala police in alleged assault case RCB

    Actor Dileep’s Aluva house raided by Kerala police in alleged assault case (Watch)

    Ajay Devgn in Kerala's famous Sabarimala Temple; will actor follow one month ritual? RCB

    Ajay Devgn in Kerala's famous Sabarimala Temple; did actor followed one month ritual? Read this

    Recent Stories

    Military commanders talks no India China consensus over Hot Springs agree to keep talking

    India and China do not find consensus over Hot Springs; agree to keep talking

    Ahead of her wedding, Karishma Tanna goes for a coffee date with fiance Varun Bangera see pics drb

    Ahead of her wedding, Karishma Tanna goes for a coffee date with fiancé Varun Bangera; see pics

    IND vs SA, Freedom, Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Rishabh Pant slams 4th Test century as India sets a target of 212 to South Africa, netizens hail-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Pant slams 4th Test century as India sets a target of 212, netizens hail

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in WB's Jalpaiguri, 3 dead; high level probe ordered, rescue ops on-dnm

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in WB’s Jalpaiguri, 3 dead; high level probe ordered, rescue ops on

    Tamil Nadu government increases fine for not wearing face mask to Rs 500-dnm

    Tamil Nadu government increases fine for not wearing face mask to Rs 500

    Recent Videos

    Guwahati Bikaner Express derails Dramatic footage shows extent of damage watch

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal: Dramatic footage shows extent of damage

    Video Icon
    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs-dnm

    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon