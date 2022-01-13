  • Facebook
    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Pant slams 4th Test century as India sets a target of 212, netizens hail

    India is fighting against South Africa in the Cape Town Test on Thursday. Rishabh Pant has slammed his fourth Test century, as India has set a target of 212. Here's how the netizens reacted.

    IND vs SA, Freedom, Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Rishabh Pant slams 4th Test century as India sets a target of 212 to South Africa, netizens hail-ayh
    Team Newsable
    Cape Town, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 7:07 PM IST
    It has been a shaky yet intimidating show by the Indians in the final Test of the Freedom Series 2021-22 against South Africa. On Day 3, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant struck his fourth Test century to put India in a commanding position, as it extended has set the South Africans a target of 212. As a result, the netizens were amazed by his calm and composed performance.

    India resumed the day at the overnight score of 57/2, with skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara resuming. However, after India lost Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) early, Kohli and Pant took control of the innings. The two put on a 94-run stand for the fifth wicket before Kohli departed for 29.

    ALSO READ: Should Free Hit be included in Test cricket? South Africa's legendary pacer Dale Steyn comments

    The incoming batters could hardly support Pant. And, amidst the fear of running out of partners, Pant decided to accelerate somewhat. Having scored his half-century, he was visibly comfortable with the conditions. With Umesh Yadav (0) falling at 180, Pant chose to keep most of the strike to himself, as it helped him, and he eventually scored his fourth Test ton. India was ultimately bundled out for 198.
    Brief scores: IND 223 & 198 (Pant- 100*; Jansen- 4/36) leads SA 210 (Petersen- 79; Bumrah- 5/42) by 211 runs.

    As for the records Pant scripted:

    • It is the sixth instance of an Indian wicketkeeper scoring a century outside Asia, with Pant scoring thrice.
    • He hit four sixes, the most by an Indian in a Test innings in SA.
    • He has scored the most runs as an Indian wicketkeeper in a Test innings in SA.
    • He is the first Asian keeper to score a ton in SA.
    • He has scored the most century as an Asian keeper in the SENA countries (3).
