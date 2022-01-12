Vamika turns 1: Here's how parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated her birthday (See Pictures)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with daughter Vamika last year. She turned one on Tuesday. Here's how Virushka celebrated her birthday.

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli is already famous for his fine batting skills. Besides, his personal life also draws attention, thanks to his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma. In January last year, the couple were blessed with a baby daughter, Vamika. While the newbie has turned a year old, Virsuhka celebrated it on Tuesday.

Anushka took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures in the form of stories. In the first picture, Virushka raises a toast of champagne to Vamika's name as she turns a year old. "The sun with bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned ONE!" Anuska captioned the photo. ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'Mumma'

As for the other image, Anushka is seen celebrating with Vamika. "The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here, I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys!! (You know who you are)." She further captioned by writing, "My baby girl."

On the other hand, Wriddhiman Saha's wife, Romi Mitra, too, shared a picture of Vamika. In the same, the birthday girl is seen playing with her daughter. Vamika tries to place a purple-coloured toy on the cheek of Saha's daughter. "Happy birthday to dear Vamika," Romi captioned. ALSO SEE: Vamika with mom Anushka Sharma, cheers for daddy Virat Kohli from the stands