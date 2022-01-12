  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vamika turns 1: Here's how parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated her birthday (See Pictures)

    First Published Jan 12, 2022, 2:46 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with daughter Vamika last year. She turned one on Tuesday. Here's how Virushka celebrated her birthday.

    Vamika turns 1: Here's how parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated her birthday (See Pictures)-ayh

    Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli is already famous for his fine batting skills. Besides, his personal life also draws attention, thanks to his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma. In January last year, the couple were blessed with a baby daughter, Vamika. While the newbie has turned a year old, Virsuhka celebrated it on Tuesday.

    Vamika turns 1: Here's how parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated her birthday (See Pictures)-ayh

    Anushka took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures in the form of stories. In the first picture, Virushka raises a toast of champagne to Vamika's name as she turns a year old. "The sun with bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned ONE!" Anuska captioned the photo.

    ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'Mumma'

    Vamika turns 1: Here's how parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated her birthday (See Pictures)-ayh

    As for the other image, Anushka is seen celebrating with Vamika. "The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here, I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys!! (You know who you are)." She further captioned by writing, "My baby girl."

    Vamika turns 1: Here's how parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated her birthday (See Pictures)-ayh

    On the other hand, Wriddhiman Saha's wife, Romi Mitra, too, shared a picture of Vamika. In the same, the birthday girl is seen playing with her daughter. Vamika tries to place a purple-coloured toy on the cheek of Saha's daughter. "Happy birthday to dear Vamika," Romi captioned.

    ALSO SEE: Vamika with mom Anushka Sharma, cheers for daddy Virat Kohli from the stands

    Vamika turns 1: Here's how parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated her birthday (See Pictures)-ayh

    Kohli is currently busy with Team India, leading the side against South Africa in the final Test at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. India is eyeing history, with its first-ever series win in the country. The series is currently locked at 1-1. While India came out on top during the opening Test in Centurion, the Rpoteas levelled it at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara headline Day 1, check out the talking points-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Kohli and Pujara headline Day 1, check out the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA,. Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Mixed reactions after Virat Kohli misses century; India bowled out for 223-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Mixed reactions after Virat Kohli misses century; India bowled out for 223

    Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Check out his 5 unknown facts-ayh

    Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Check out his 5 unknown facts

    South Africa's Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of the game-ayh

    South Africa's Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of the game

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co win toss, opts to bat-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Kohli and co win toss and opt to bat; Umesh replaces Siraj

    Recent Stories

    Restrictions in Delhi will be lifted if COVID cases decline says health minister Satyendar Jain gcw

    Restrictions in Delhi will be lifted if COVID cases decline, says health minister Satyendar Jain

    Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Siddharth's comment, says "Saina Nehwal a big star as compared to actor" RCB

    Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Siddharth's comment, says "Saina Nehwal a big star as compared to actor"

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Swami Prasad Maurya to join Samajwadi Party on January 14 gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya to join Samajwadi Party on January 14

    India 2 limitless powers of demography and democracy: PM Modi at 25th National Youth Festival-dnm

    India’s 2 limitless powers of demography and democracy: PM Modi at 25th National Youth Festival

    Saina Nehwal accepts Siddharth apology says such words should not have been used for a woman drb

    Saina Nehwal accepts Siddharth’s apology; says such words shouldn’t have been used for a woman

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon