    Vijay Deverakonda gets angry as media questions him about pay disparity, 'trolling us..'

    During an event, a reporter asked Vijay Deverakonda about the backlash he and the film 'Family Star' had received for showing a lavish lifestyle while purporting to be based in a middle-class household.

    At a recent press conference, Vijay Deverakonda expressed displeasure at a question asked to him on pay disparities. Vijay attended the event with Mrunal Thakur for the launch of his upcoming film 'Family Star' song 'Kalyani Vaccha Vaccha'. During the event, a reporter asked Vijay about the backlash he and the film had received for showing a lavish lifestyle while purporting to be based in a middle-class household. This enraged Vijay, who lashed out at the reporter.

    Vijay's statement

    Vijay said, "I fail to understand, are individuals genuinely puzzled, or are they just trying to troll us? We have all grown up watching elaborate dream sequences in movies. No one here is stupid enough to make a film in which a hero asks the heroine for money for gas (a dialogue from the teaser) while having a luxurious wedding".

    "So what if he's middle-class? Couldn't he have done better for himself with the story? Let's watch the video before leaping to conclusions (sic)," he stated.

    About 'Family Star'

    'Family Star' is directed by Parasuram Petla and is co-produced by Dil Raju and Shirish. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur and will be released on April 05, 2024.

