Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cargo ship with nine crew members sinks off Taiwan amid Typhoon Gaemi, rescue operation underway

    Rescue officials in Taiwan are urgently searching for a cargo ship with nine crew members that sank off the southern coast amid Typhoon Gaemi on Thursday.

    Cargo ship with nine crew members sinks off Taiwan amid Typhoon Gaemi, rescue operation underway
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    Rescue officials in Taiwan are urgently searching for a cargo ship with nine crew members that sank off the southern coast amid Typhoon Gaemi on Thursday. The Tanzania-flagged freighter, located near the port city of Kaohsiung, went down as the powerful storm struck Taiwan, leading to significant destruction.

    Typhoon Gaemi, which made landfall on Taiwan's northeastern coast near Yilan county around midnight on Wednesday (16:00 GMT), has resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to hundreds more. The storm's impact extends beyond Taiwan; it also caused extensive damage in the Philippines, where relentless rains led to eight fatalities.

    The Taiwan Coastguard Administration confirmed that the freighter's crew consisted of nine Myanmar nationals. Additionally, three other foreign vessels ran aground during the typhoon. The severe weather conditions prompted the cancellation of numerous domestic and international flights and parts of Taiwan's largest annual military drills.

    Authorities have issued warnings about the heightened risk of landslides and flash flooding, particularly in areas destabilized by a significant earthquake in April. Among the casualties in Taiwan, one person was killed by a falling tree, and another was crushed by an overturned excavator. Over 8,000 residents have been temporarily relocated due to the storm's impact.

    Gaemi, the most powerful storm to hit Taiwan in eight years, has forced the government to declare a typhoon day, suspending work and classes across the island except for the Kinmen islands. Schools and offices remained closed on Thursday, and flights to and from Taiwan were cancelled.

    The typhoon's path shifted slightly south towards Hualien due to the mountainous terrain in northern Taiwan. Gaemi is expected to weaken as it moves over the island's mountains before re-emerging in the Taiwan Strait towards China. A second landfall is anticipated in Fujian province, with heavy rain expected in the already flood-stricken region. Rail services in China have been suspended in preparation.

    Despite the storm's strong winds, the primary threat from Gaemi is the immense moisture it carries. Taiwan's Central Weather Administration has issued a land warning, predicting between one and two meters of rainfall in the central and southern mountains within the next 24 hours. In Taipei, supermarket shelves were emptied as residents prepared for price increases after the typhoon.

    The government had to cancel parts of its planned week-long Hang Kuang military drills, which were intended to be the most realistic ever.

    In the Philippines, Gaemi intensified the southwest monsoon, causing heavy rain in the capital region and northern provinces. Metro Manila, home to nearly 15 million people, was placed under a state of calamity, with rivers and creeks overflowing. Footage showed cars floating in chest-deep water and commuters stranded on bus roofs. The state weather bureau warned that rains could persist until Thursday.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gaza war will end if Hamas Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu gets standing ovation in US Congress for fiery speech (WATCH) snt

    'Gaza war will end if Hamas...': Israel PM gets standing ovation in US Congress for fiery speech (WATCH)

    Passing torch to new generation: Joe Biden in first remarks since exiting US presidential race (WATCH) gcw

    Passing torch to new generation: Joe Biden in first remarks since exiting US presidential race (WATCH)

    Paris Olympics 2024: Russian chef arrested on suspicion of plotting 'large-scale' destabilization during Games snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Russian chef arrested on suspicion of plotting 'large-scale' destabilization during Games

    How come only pilot survived Outcry erupts over tragic Nepal plane crash, calls for investigation grows snt

    'How come only pilot survived?': Outcry erupts over tragic Nepal plane crash, calls for investigation grows

    Rivers of blood will flow Alleged Hamas terrorist issues chilling threat ahead of Paris Olympics (WATCH) snt

    'Rivers of blood will flow': Alleged Hamas terrorist issues chilling threat ahead of Paris Olympics (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Paris Olympics 2024: From hypoxic chamber to variety of partners, PV Sindhu gears up for hat-trick of medals snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: From hypoxic chamber to variety of players, PV Sindhu preps for hat-trick of medals

    Kerala: 24-year-old nurse tito thomas, who contracted Nipah virus from patient, in coma since 8 months anr

    Kerala: 24-year-old nurse, who contracted Nipah virus from patient, in coma since 8 months

    Gold rate on July 25: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on July 25: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Paris Olympics 2024: Perfect moon, Eiffel tower, Olympic rings lead to the perfect photography [PICTURES] ATG

    Paris Olympics 2024: Perfect moon, Eiffel tower, Olympic rings lead to the perfect photography [PICTURES]

    How to get pregnant by IVF? Here's what the expert has to say RBA

    How to get pregnant by IVF? Here's what the expert has to say

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon