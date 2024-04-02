Boney Kapoor credits Salman Khan for Arjun Kapoor's weight loss, terms their current equation 'not that good'

Arjun Kapoor is currently dating Malaika Arora, who previously married Salman Khan's brother, Arbaaz Khan. Arjun supposedly had a romance with Salman's younger sister Arpita Khan but they reportedly broke up in 2005.

It is not hidden that there has been a silent rift between Arjun Kapoor and Salman Khan ever since the latter started dating Salman's ex-sister-in-law Malaika Arora. Recently, Producer and Arjun's father Boney Kapoor discussed the relationship between the two and he revealed that their relationship remains difficult today. Boney's relationship with Salman, on the other hand, has been unaffected.

Boney Kapoor on Arjun and Salman's equation

Boney said that when he separated from his first wife Mona, the thought of Arjun's desire to become an actor had never crossed his mind. It was Salman who called him up and said, "Boney sir, he will become an actor, he has it". Boney went on to say that Salman took it upon himself to ensure that Arjun became an actor.

Crediting Salman for Arjun's weight loss, he said that the 'Ready' actor made him lose weight and said that whatever the situation now and that their relationship may not be ideal, Salman did his best for Arjun.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor is currently dating Malaika Arora, who previously married Salman Khan's brother, Arbaaz Khan. Arjun and Malika have been together for around five years. Arjun supposedly had a romance with Salman's younger sister Arpita Khan but they reportedly broke up in 2005. Arpita is now married to actor Aayush Sharma, and they have two children together.