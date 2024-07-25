Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    How to get pregnant by IVF? Here's what the expert has to say

    World Embryologists Day (July 25th) is commemorated yearly to recognise the creation of the world's first IVF baby, Louise Brown. 

    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    In vitro fertilisation (IVF) has helped birth over five million children. However, the technique is frequently plagued by popular fallacies. As a result, this notion has acquired a significant societal stigma, and dispelling these falsehoods will be a critical step. World Embryologists Day (July 25th) is widely observed yearly to commemorate the creation of the world's first IVF baby, Louise Brown. The major day honours all healthcare specialists in the large field of reproductive medicine. So, this is a good time to take a closer look at how the process works.

    Before understanding how in vitro fertilisation (IVF) aids in pregnancy, it is important to have a basic knowledge of natural conception. In a natural cycle, a woman's ovaries contain several follicles, with microscopic eggs. On the second day of her menstrual period, an ultrasound scan can reveal these egg-containing follicles in the ovaries. As the cycle progresses, these follicles respond to the body's hormones, but only one follicle matures fully. This mature follicle contains a mature egg that is eventually released into the abdomen, while the remaining follicles degenerate.

    Also Read: World Embryologist Day 2024: Know date, history, significance

    The released egg is then captured by the fallopian tubes, where it meets the sperm following intercourse during the ovulation period. Fertilisation occurs when the sperm meets the egg, forming an embryo. The embryo grows for about five days before traveling to the uterus, where it implants itself into the endometrium, or the uterine lining, leading to pregnancy.

    In IVF, the process is similar but bypasses the fallopian tubes. The steps involved in IVF include:

    • Ovarian Stimulation: Continuous hormone injections are administered for about ten days to stimulate the ovaries to produce multiple eggs. Normally, only one egg matures, but the injections ensure that several eggs, which would otherwise die, mature simultaneously.
    • Egg Retrieval: Just before the eggs are naturally released into the abdomen, a procedure called oocyte retrieval is performed. Using a thin needle guided by ultrasound, eggs are extracted from the follicles. The number of eggs retrieved depends on the patient's age and ovarian reserve.
    • Fertilisation: The retrieved eggs are cultured for approximately two hours. Fertilisation can occur through conventional IVF, where eggs are mixed with millions of sperm, allowing natural selection of sperm, or through intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), where a single sperm is directly injected into each egg. Fertilisation occurs within 17 to 24 hours, resulting in the formation of zygotes.
    • Embryo Development: The embryos are monitored and assessed on the third day and can be cultured up to the fifth day. Depending on their development stage, the embryos can either be transferred into the woman’s uterus or frozen for future use.
    • Embryo Transfer: On day three or day five, the selected embryo(s) are transferred into the uterus. The procedure is relatively simple and involves placing the embryo into the uterus using a thin catheter.
    • Pregnancy Test: About 14 days after the embryo transfer, a blood test called the beta HCG test is conducted to determine if the embryo has implanted into the uterine lining, indicating pregnancy.

    Also Read: What is IVF? Know common causes of infertility and how In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) can help

    IVF offers a viable solution for many couples struggling with infertility by replicating the natural fertilisation process in a controlled laboratory environment. It enhances the chances of conception by optimising the number of mature eggs available for fertilisation and bypassing potential blockages or issues within the fallopian tubes.

    -This article is authored by Dr. Arunima Haldar, Consultant - IVF & Reproductive Medicine, Manipal Hospital Whitefield.

