Olympics 2024: Traveling to Paris? Follow WHO directed guidelines

Traveling to Paris for the Summer Olymipcs? Here are WHO directed health guidelines you MUST follow for a safe journey
The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics run from July 26 to August 11, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8
Adhere to guidelines issued by the French Ministry of Health, WHO Europe, Santé Publique France, and ECDC
Ensure vaccinations are up-to-date and consult your doctor about additional immunizations
Verify MMR vaccination status due to rising measles cases; initiate vaccination at least two weeks prior if necessary
Be cautious of respiratory infections like COVID-19; wear masks if symptomatic and avoid crowded places
Stay cool during heatwaves by spending 2-3 hours indoors, staying hydrated, and avoiding direct sun exposure
Drink tap water, wash hands regularly, consume thoroughly cooked food, and wash fruits and vegetables
Guard against mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and Zika by wearing light clothing, using repellents, and sleeping in protected environments
Maintain good hygiene by washing hands before and after meals to prevent foodborne illnesses
Follow all health and safety guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable Olympic experience in Paris