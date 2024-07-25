World News

Olympics 2024: Traveling to Paris? Follow WHO directed guidelines

Traveling to Paris for the Summer Olymipcs? Here are WHO directed health guidelines you MUST follow for a safe journey

Image credits: Freepik

Paris Olympics 2024

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics run from July 26 to August 11, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8

Image credits: Freepik

Health Advisory

Adhere to guidelines issued by the French Ministry of Health, WHO Europe, Santé Publique France, and ECDC

Image credits: Freepik

Vaccination Check

Ensure vaccinations are up-to-date and consult your doctor about additional immunizations

Image credits: Freepik

Measles Protection

Verify MMR vaccination status due to rising measles cases; initiate vaccination at least two weeks prior if necessary

Image credits: Freepik

Respiratory Safety

Be cautious of respiratory infections like COVID-19; wear masks if symptomatic and avoid crowded places

Image credits: Freepik

Heat Precautions

Stay cool during heatwaves by spending 2-3 hours indoors, staying hydrated, and avoiding direct sun exposure

Image credits: Freepik

Food and Water Safety

Drink tap water, wash hands regularly, consume thoroughly cooked food, and wash fruits and vegetables

Image credits: Freepik

Mosquito Protection

Guard against mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and Zika by wearing light clothing, using repellents, and sleeping in protected environments

Image credits: Freepik

Hygiene Practices

Maintain good hygiene by washing hands before and after meals to prevent foodborne illnesses

Image credits: Freepik

Event Safety

Follow all health and safety guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable Olympic experience in Paris

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One