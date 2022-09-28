Indira Devi Demise: Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and others offer condolences to Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passed away on Wednesday morning. Vijay Deverakonda and Nagarjuna among other Tollywood celebrities, attended the funeral to pay their condolences.

Indira Devi, the mother of Mahesh Babu, passed away today in Hyderabad. According to the reports, she had received treatment at a private hospital for certain health difficulties over the previous few weeks. Numerous film community members offered condolences to the superstar on social media as soon as this tragic news became public.



Chiranjeevi, a megastar, tweeted, "It is tragic to hear of Mrs. Indira Devi's demise. Superstar Krishna, his brother Mahesh Babu, and the entire family have my sincere condolences." The superstar’s mother passed away on Wednesday morning due to age-related ailments.

Ravi Teja penned on Twitter, "Saddened to learn of the demise of Indira Devi garu...Heartfelt condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMaheshand the family. May her soul rest in peace."

Jr NTR wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Indira Devi Garu. Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, Mahesh anna, and family in this time of grief."

Nagarjuna paid tribute with the following words, "Deepest condolences to #krishna garu @urstrulyMahesh and his family #ripindiradevigaru."

Kajal Aggarwal tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences for the sudden demise of Indira Garu Om Shanti."

Nithiin penned on Twitter, "Heartbreaking to learn about the sudden demise of Indira Garu. Sending my deepest condolences to Mahesh Babu Garu and his family..may her soul rest in peace..."

Sai Dharam Tej wrote on social media, "Saddened by the demise of Ghattamaneni Indira Devi Garu. My Deepest Condolences to #Krishna garu, @urstrulymahesh Anna, and family. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi shared, "Extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Indira Devi garu. May her soul rest in peace! Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh sir and the entire family. Stay strong sir. Om Shanti."

Maker Surender Reddy tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Indira Devi Garu. My deepest condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulymahesh garu and the entire family."

One of the first famous people to show up at the final rites ceremony was Vijay Deverakonda. The actor paid his tributes and was seen comforting a distraught Mahesh Babu.

He hugged the actor and interacted with Krishna, the actor's father. The paparazzi also sighted Nagarjuna and Venkatesh Daggubati. Rana Daggubati, Lakshmi Manchu, and Koratala Siva were among the other celebrities spotted paying their tributes.

Mahesh Babu’s family confirmed Indira Devi’s demise in a statement. “Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam,” read the statement from the actor’s family.

Manjula Ghattamaneni, Mahesh's sister, sent a tribute to their mother on Instagram. She stated that she is really appreciative of all that Indira has done for her as a mother. "Thank you is never enough. It's impossible to express how generous and unselfish you are. We are grateful that you are our mother and owe you a debt of gratitude for all that you have done for us. I know you will always defend us with your unwavering love, even though we are separated," an extract from her post stated.