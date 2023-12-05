Video: ‘Thoda Cleavage Na Dikhane Wale…’, Malaika Arora gets trolled for her dress in Vrindavan

Malaika Arora got slammed for her revealing dress and chanting 'Radhe Radhe' during the event during an event in Vrindavan.

Malaika Arora, the Bollywood diva, is at the centre of a controversy following a recent public performance in Vrindavan. The actress, known for her daring design choices, attended an event where she was chastised for her exposing outfit.

Malaika Arora, the 50-year-old actress known for her exquisite taste, wore a fusion ensemble consisting of black dhoti-type trousers and a pink sleeveless crop shirt. She completed her ensemble with a thick neckpiece and a waist chain. During the occasion, she was spotted yelling 'Radhe Radhe' while mingling with the crowd.

Pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media, and netizens quickly voiced their disapproval with her opulent outfit, which was deemed inappropriate for the occasion.

A user wrote, "Vrindavan me aaye ho toh thoda cleavage na dikhane vale kapde pehen ke aati Malaika Ma'am." Another user wrote, "Adhi nangi hoke bhakti dikha rhi hen.... Respect all religions." One more user wrote, "Big shame...why u guys invite lady like her..who dont hv manners wht to wear at holy place..SHAME.." One more user said, "Kapde thoda dhang ke pehen leti behen."

Malaika Arora serves as a judge on the dance reality programme Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. In addition to her broadcast duties, she is still actively involved in maintaining her brand affiliations and attending public events.

Malaika appears in the song Aap Jaisa Koi from the 2022 film An Action Hero, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. In addition, she began her own series, "Moving in with Malaika," last year.