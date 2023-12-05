Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Video: ‘Thoda Cleavage Na Dikhane Wale…’, Malaika Arora gets trolled for her dress in Vrindavan

    Malaika Arora got slammed for her revealing dress and chanting 'Radhe Radhe' during the event during an event in Vrindavan.

    Video Thoda Cleavage Na Dikhane Wale Malaika Arora gets trolled for her dress in Vrindavan RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 4:09 PM IST

    Malaika Arora, the Bollywood diva, is at the centre of a controversy following a recent public performance in Vrindavan. The actress, known for her daring design choices, attended an event where she was chastised for her exposing outfit.

    Malaika Arora, the 50-year-old actress known for her exquisite taste, wore a fusion ensemble consisting of black dhoti-type trousers and a pink sleeveless crop shirt. She completed her ensemble with a thick neckpiece and a waist chain. During the occasion, she was spotted yelling 'Radhe Radhe' while mingling with the crowd.

    Pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media, and netizens quickly voiced their disapproval with her opulent outfit, which was deemed inappropriate for the occasion. 

    Also Read: 'Fighter': Deepika Padukone turns Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, flies helicopter

    A user wrote, "Vrindavan me aaye ho toh thoda cleavage na dikhane vale kapde pehen ke aati Malaika Ma'am." Another user wrote, "Adhi nangi hoke bhakti dikha rhi hen.... Respect all religions." One more user wrote, "Big shame...why u guys invite lady like her..who dont hv manners wht to wear at holy place..SHAME.." One more user said, "Kapde thoda dhang ke pehen leti behen."

    Malaika Arora serves as a judge on the dance reality programme Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. In addition to her broadcast duties, she is still actively involved in maintaining her brand affiliations and attending public events.

    Also Read: Zoya Akhtar reveals 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2' is at halt for THIS reason

    Malaika appears in the song Aap Jaisa Koi from the 2022 film An Action Hero, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. In addition, she began her own series, "Moving in with Malaika," last year.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 4:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tollywoods Allu Aravind to soon hold talks with Telangana Congress govt: here's what he said RBA

    Tollywood's Allu Aravind to soon hold talks with Telangana Congress govt: here's what he said

    Fighter Deepika Padukone turns Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, flies helicopter RBA

    'Fighter': Deepika Padukone turns Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, flies helicopter

    'Animal': Bobby Deol on his limited screen time, 'It's not the length, it's the substance' RKK

    'Animal': Bobby Deol on his limited screen time, 'It's not the length, it's the substance'

    KIFF 2023: Salman Khan graces city as chief guest at festival helmed by CM Mamta Banerjee; Read more ATG

    KIFF 2023: Salman Khan graces city as chief guest at festival helmed by CM Mamta Banerjee; Read more

    BTS BIG News: Bighit confirms Jungkook, Jimin to serve in military together; Here's what we know ATG

    BTS BIG News: Bighit confirms Jungkook, Jimin to serve in military together; Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Mathruyanam: Kerala to provide free transportation of newborns, mothers from all government hospitals to homes rkn

    Mathruyanam: Kerala to provide free transportation of newborns, mothers from all government hospitals to homes

    cricket Bhuvneshwar Kumar's omission sparks debate ahead of South Africa tour osf

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar's omission sparks debate ahead of South Africa tour

    Karnataka's financial boost: Beer sales yield Rs 22,500 crore amidst economic challenges

    Karnataka's financial boost: Beer sales yield Rs 22,500 crore amidst economic challenges

    Tollywoods Allu Aravind to soon hold talks with Telangana Congress govt: here's what he said RBA

    Tollywood's Allu Aravind to soon hold talks with Telangana Congress govt: here's what he said

    Kolkata declared safest city in India for third consecutive year: NCRB report AJR

    Kolkata declared safest city in India for third consecutive year: NCRB report

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon