Zoya Akhtar reveals 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2' is at halt for THIS reason

Zoya, in an interview, said that the discussion for the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' sequel comes up all the time, and Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol are interested.

Director Zoya Akhtar has revealed that Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol want to rejoin for 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2'. The film was directed by her in 2011, and it became one of the year's biggest hits. 'ZNMD' maintains a cult following, with many anticipating that the ensemble would rejoin for a sequel. Zoya stated that the cast has discussed it, but the crew doesn't want to jump into a sequel until they have a decent story.

Zoya Akhtar on the film's sequel

Zoya, in an interview, said that the discussion for the film's sequel comes up all the time, and everybody is interested. She mentioned that the movie meant a lot to everyone so, if we can discover that soul for part two, we'll be fine. We don't want to do it for the sake of money. When the audience comes to watch the second part, they will have certain expectations, which we must meet or they will be dissatisfied.

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2'

A few months ago, Hrithik, Farhan, and Abhay fuelled rumors that they were reuniting for a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Farhan shared a selfie with a nod to 'Zindagi Naa Milega Dobara' in October. As a result, everyone assumed that a sequel was on the way. However, Abhay confirmed that it was a joke and that there would be no sequel.

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was about three buddies who went on a road trip and did daring activities chosen by each of them. This includes taking part in the Tomatina festival, skydiving, scuba diving, and running of the bulls. The film was a huge success. Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin also appeared in the flick.

Farhan has said that he is working on a travel film centered on three major characters, more than a decade after the film's debut. Farhan revealed in 2021 that he will helm the film 'Jee Le Zaraa', starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. The poster for the film teases that it will be another road trip film. The specifics of the filming have yet to be revealed.