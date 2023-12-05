Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Fighter': Deepika Padukone turns Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, flies helicopter

     In the upcoming film 'Fighter', Deepika Padukone plays the role of a Squadron Leader, Minal Rathore, known by her call sign 'Minni'. Deepika shared the exclusive look on her social media and wrote this.

    Deepika Padukone stars as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, well known for her call sign 'Minni' in 'Fighter,' the most anticipated film of 2024. Her career as a Squadron Pilot in the Air Dragons team exemplifies tenacity and bravery. This is her first 'mission' as a helicopter pilot, as she continues to shatter boundaries and demonstrate her acting prowess. 

    Just recently, the filmmakers revealed Hrithik Roshan's character from the film. Hrithik posted on Instagram, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania; Call Sign: Patty; Designation: Squadron Pilot; Unit: Air Dragons; Fighter Forever."

    Also Read: 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgan, Tabu-starrer to release on this date

    Deepika Padukone shared the exclusive look on her social media and wrote - 
    "Squadron Leader Minal Rathore
    Call Sign: Minni
    Designation: Squadron Pilot
    Unit: Air Dragons"

    The character of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore epitomises tenacity, perseverance, and the unyielding spirit of Fighter. Her journey in the video captures the essence of a trailblazing woman exploring new frontiers, prepared to alter standards and inspire future generations.

    Also Read: Chennai Cyclone Michaung: Tamil star Vishal slams mayor as city gets flooded; here's what he said

    'The Fighter' emerges as more than simply a film; it is a film that transcends traditional storytelling. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures. It combines exhilarating action and patriotic fervour. Mark your calendars on January 25th, 2024, India's 75th Republic Day, to see the grandeur of cinematic magnificence as 'Fighter' takes flight.

