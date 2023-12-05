'Fighter': Deepika Padukone turns Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, flies helicopter

In the upcoming film 'Fighter', Deepika Padukone plays the role of a Squadron Leader, Minal Rathore, known by her call sign 'Minni'. Deepika shared the exclusive look on her social media and wrote this.

Deepika Padukone stars as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, well known for her call sign 'Minni' in 'Fighter,' the most anticipated film of 2024. Her career as a Squadron Pilot in the Air Dragons team exemplifies tenacity and bravery. This is her first 'mission' as a helicopter pilot, as she continues to shatter boundaries and demonstrate her acting prowess.

Just recently, the filmmakers revealed Hrithik Roshan's character from the film. Hrithik posted on Instagram, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania; Call Sign: Patty; Designation: Squadron Pilot; Unit: Air Dragons; Fighter Forever."

Deepika Padukone shared the exclusive look on her social media

"Squadron Leader Minal Rathore

Call Sign: Minni

Designation: Squadron Pilot

Unit: Air Dragons"

The character of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore epitomises tenacity, perseverance, and the unyielding spirit of Fighter. Her journey in the video captures the essence of a trailblazing woman exploring new frontiers, prepared to alter standards and inspire future generations.

'The Fighter' emerges as more than simply a film; it is a film that transcends traditional storytelling. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures. It combines exhilarating action and patriotic fervour. Mark your calendars on January 25th, 2024, India's 75th Republic Day, to see the grandeur of cinematic magnificence as 'Fighter' takes flight.