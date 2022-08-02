Video: Priyanka Chopra meets Ukrainian refugees in Poland, spends time with kids and women

Priyanka Chopra visited Poland to meet the refugees of the Russia-Ukraine war and shared pictures and videos on her social media page. Priyanka serves as the global goodwill ambassador for UNICEF.

Priyanka Chopra visited convention centres in Warsaw, Poland, where she spent time with young Ukrainian immigrants and created art with them. On behalf of UNICEF (the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund), Priyanka went to the convention centres and later shared photos and videos from her trip on social media.

The actress has been involved with UNICEF for about 15 years and was named the organization's global goodwill ambassador in 2016.

Priyanka penned a long note talking about the situation. She wrote to her Instagram Story handle, “The invisible wounds of war are the ones we don’t usually see on the news. Yet, they were so evident to me today as started day 1 of my @unicef mission in Warsaw. 2/3 of Children from Ukraine have been displaced (internally and externally). This HUGE number is the devastating reality of a war where 90% of the people crossing the border are women and children."

It also said, “70% of those who have fled, crossed the border into Poland, and large government supported Reception Centres have been set up to make the transition as easy as possible. @unicef responded to this emergency by setting up Blue Dot Centres in 11 locations across Poland and 37 across the region together with @refugees."

“The Blue Dot Centers play a very necessary role, and in many ways are a rare safe haven for women and especially the children. They offer so much…. Access to important, relevant information, mental health support, providing mother and baby areas to allow them much needed privacy, and play areas, which are so critical for kids who come from conflict situations to be able to feel a sense of normalcy. It is predominantly staffed by Ukrainians including many who have also fled the war themselves," she concluded.

The videos showed Priyanka hanging out with the kids while they created art. She spoke with a young girl about other nations while drawing something herself. She captioned it, “The common thread I have seen among kids fleeing conflict, no matter where that is, is that their art is so similar. Art therapy is used to help kids express their feelings, whether that is love, anger, hope, or fear.”

Priyanka Chopra has previously advocated on behalf of war refugees. She previously shared a news article from February 2022 in Ukraine. She described the scenario as "terrifying," adding that it was difficult to understand how it had come to such a "catastrophic stage."