    SEXY video, pictures: Urfi Javed goes TOPLESS again, hides b**bs with her hands, gets trolled

    First Published Aug 1, 2022, 8:19 PM IST

    Urfi Javed was slammed for getting vulgar each day, and today, she gets massively criticised for hiding her breasts with her hands in this newest Instagram post
     

    Internet celebrity Urfi Javed is bold, sexy, and savvy. Urfi has been showing off her perfect body in public to get attention since after Ranveer Singh's nude picture session.

    Urfi Javed uploads a new photo on Instagram daily, surprising her admirers with her daring sense of style. (Video)

    On Monday, Urfi wore nothing but a bra, exposing her breasts. She made a zigzag pattern on her body with a green rope and covered her assets with her hands. 
     

    The Bigg Boss OTT star chose a nude colour brief to give that all-nude look. Urfi posted this risk-taking video with a gorgeous hairstyle and red roses on Instagram.
     

    Urfi glam up her look with wing eyeliner and glossy lip colour. She appeared too seductive for the picture session with filled-in brows and mascara-covered eyes.
     

    Urfi Javed used a traditional bridal necklace and nose ring to achieve this seductive appearance. The comments section has received a range of responses about Urfi. An admirer applauded her efforts and dubbed her ‘flawless’.
     

    Another user wrote, “So gorgeous and lovely to day”. A few people trolled Urfi for wearing ‘nada (rope)’ to hide her figure. “Aapne nada kyun pehna hain”. Also Read: HOT & SEXY pictures, video: Kylie Jenner's bedroom photos go viral; don't miss them

    Urfi Javed received criticism for using foul language daily. Mouth constantly open, rude attire, and zero skill!, one user said. Haath Bhi hat doo yr kis lia rakhi hue hai beshrm separate, commented another user.  Also Read: Video: Esha Gupta flaunts SEXY cleavage, hurts Hindu sentiments in her latest Instagram post

