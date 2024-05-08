Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AstraZeneca withdraws COVID vaccine days after side effect row, cites commercial reasons

    The pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine is being withdrawn worldwide days after the firm acknowledged in court documents that it can cause a rare and dangerous side effect. 

    AstraZeneca withdraws COVID vaccine days after side effect row calls it commercial decision gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 8, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

    The pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine is being withdrawn globally after the company acknowledged in court documents that it can cause a rare and dangerous side effect.  However, the pharmaceutical giant stated that the vaccine is being pulled off the market for business reasons.

    According to the Telegraph, the business has announced that the vaccine will no longer be made or supplied. The pharmaceutical company has denied that the removal of the vaccine is related to their admission that it might cause TTS - Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome.

    TTS leads to blood clots and a low blood platelet count in humans and has been linked to over 81 deaths in the UK. AstraZeneca said that the decision to withdraw Covishield is not linked to the court case.

    The vaccine is no longer licenced for use in the European Union since the firm voluntarily revoked its "marketing authorisation". The withdrawal application was submitted on March 5 and became effective on Tuesday. Similar withdrawal petitions will be filed in the United Kingdom and other nations that have already authorised the vaccine, known as Vaxzevria.

    AstraZeneca stated that it launched the worldwide withdrawal for commercial reasons, citing a "surplus of available updated vaccines" for COVID-19. It said that the vaccination was supplanted by newer vaccines that address new variations.

    The manufacturer is facing a £100 million lawsuit in the UK on claims that the Covid vaccine killed and injured many people. In February, it confessed in court filings that its vaccination Covishield can "in very rare cases, cause TTS or Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome"

    "As multiple, variant Covid-19 vaccines have since been developed, there is a surplus of available updated vaccines. We will now work with regulators and our partners to align on a clear path forward to conclude this chapter and significant contribution to the Covid-19 pandemic,” AstraZeneca said in a statement.

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 9:10 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan faces backlash after DG ISPR's allegations of Indian involvement in targeted killings (WATCH) snt

    'Irrefutable evidence of Indian involvement in targeted killings': Backlash after Pak DG ISPR's claim (WATCH)

    TikTok sues US government over potential ban, says it violates First Amendment snt

    TikTok sues US government over potential ban, says it violates First Amendment

    Will pursue legal action until the end Al Jazeera English news director after Israel bans its operations snt

    'Will pursue legal action until the end': Al Jazeera English news director after Israel bans its operations

    Russian President Putin takes oath for record 5th term, says leading country a 'sacred duty' (WATCH) AJR

    Russian President Putin takes oath for record 5th term, says leading country a 'sacred duty' (WATCH)

    ICICI Bank launches UPI payments for NRIs via International numbers; How to activate it? vkp

    ICICI Bank launches UPI payments for NRIs via International mobile numbers; How to activate it?

    Recent Stories

    Who is Niddhi Tapadia? Actress dating Delhi Capitals player Prithvi Shaw RKK

    Who is Niddhi Tapadia? Actress dating DC player Prithvi Shaw

    Kerala: Air India Express cancels flights from Kannur, Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram airports; hundreds stranded rkn

    Kerala: Air India Express cancels flights from Kannur, Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram airports; hundreds stranded

    Karnataka residents can expect wet week ahead as IMD predicts heavy rainfall for 5 days vkp

    Karnataka residents can expect wet week ahead as IMD predicts heavy rainfall for 5 days

    Did THIS 17-year-old Indian actress debut at Met Gala 2024? RKK

    Did THIS 17-year-old Indian actress debut at Met Gala 2024?

    Kerala SSLC Results 2024 today; Know how to check your marks rkn

    Kerala SSLC Results 2024 today; Know how to check your marks

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon