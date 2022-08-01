SHOCKING: Was Salman Khan chased by 20 bikers with rods in hand during Hyderabad shoot?

Fans are often around celebrities and go above and above for their favourite idols. Salman Khan, a Bollywood star, is hardly an exception. The Tiger 3 star manoeuvres through his devoted fans with the aid of his security guards. But occasionally, fans go too far and hurt celebrities.

Did you know that once in Hyderabad, Salman was followed by 20 motorcyclists when he entered a stadium for an event? It's true what you just read! This terrifying thing occurred when Salman travelled to Hyderabad in 2013 for the Celebrity Cricket League. The actor came to see Mumbai Heroes take on Telugu Warriors so he could see his brother Sohail Khan play.

Salman Khan is frequently in the headlines for entertainment. The Lal Bahadur Shastri (LB) Stadium hosted their cricket match, which ended at eleven in the evening. Salman left the stadium after the game and drove to where his car was parked; his security had already cleared the way for the actor's admission.

Twenty motorcycles from the stadium who were carrying rods followed Salman's vehicle. Even the window was getting knocks from them. From the stadium to his hotel, the motorcycles rode behind the celebrity. Salman was left angry due to the biker's behaviour, which might have caused an accident.

Salman is prepared to unleash his on-screen magic with the Farhad Samji-directed film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The movie starring Salman will debut on December 30. Pooja Hegde will play the protagonist in the movie as well.