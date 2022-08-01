Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING: Was Salman Khan chased by 20 bikers with rods in hand during Hyderabad shoot?

    Salman Khan, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali star, was followed by 20 motorcycles holding rods in Hyderabad. Here's what we know
     

    SHOCKING Was Salman Khan chased by 20 bikers with rods in hand during Hyderabad shoot? RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

    Fans are often around celebrities and go above and above for their favourite idols. Salman Khan, a Bollywood star, is hardly an exception. The Tiger 3 star manoeuvres through his devoted fans with the aid of his security guards. But occasionally, fans go too far and hurt celebrities.

    Did you know that once in Hyderabad, Salman was followed by 20 motorcyclists when he entered a stadium for an event? It's true what you just read! This terrifying thing occurred when Salman travelled to Hyderabad in 2013 for the Celebrity Cricket League. The actor came to see Mumbai Heroes take on Telugu Warriors so he could see his brother Sohail Khan play.

    Also Read: ULTRA SEXY video, pictures: Beyonce flaunts her curvy body in Renaissance's cover

    Salman Khan is frequently in the headlines for entertainment. The Lal Bahadur Shastri (LB) Stadium hosted their cricket match, which ended at eleven in the evening. Salman left the stadium after the game and drove to where his car was parked; his security had already cleared the way for the actor's admission. 

    Twenty motorcycles from the stadium who were carrying rods followed Salman's vehicle. Even the window was getting knocks from them. From the stadium to his hotel, the motorcycles rode behind the celebrity. Salman was left angry due to the biker's behaviour, which might have caused an accident. 

    Also Read: Hotness Alert: Malaika Arora personifies 'sex appeal' in sheer ivory saree (pictures)

    Salman is prepared to unleash his on-screen magic with the Farhad Samji-directed film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The movie starring Salman will debut on December 30. Pooja Hegde will play the protagonist in the movie as well.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 12:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan gets gun license for self-defence post-death threats (Report) RBA

    Salman Khan gets gun license for self-defence post-death threats (Report)

    Liger promotions Fan faints during Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday mall activity in Navi Mumbai drb

    Liger promotions: Fan faints during Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s mall activity in Navi Mumbai

    Watch Malaika Arora reaction to beau Arjun Kapoor ramp walk is every adorable girlfriend ever drb

    Watch: Malaika Arora’s reaction to beau Arjun Kapoor’s ramp walk is every adorable girlfriend ever!

    RRR director SS Rajamouli is not happy with Netflix, but why? Read this RBA

    RRR director SS Rajamouli is not happy with Netflix, but why? Read this

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Surprise returns to controversial ending - Analysing the 5 talking points-ayh

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Surprise returns to controversial ending - Analysing the 5 talking points

    Recent Stories

    CUET UG 2022 admit card Phase 2 expected today here s how to download it gcw

    CUET UG 2022 admit card Phase 2 expected today; here's how to download it

    football Amidst transfer saga Cristiano Ronaldo states 'happy to be back' Pele applauds Manchester United return snt

    Amidst transfer saga, Ronaldo states 'happy to be back'; Pele applauds Man United return

    Salman Khan gets gun license for self-defence post-death threats (Report) RBA

    Salman Khan gets gun license for self-defence post-death threats (Report)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Galaxy Z Flip 4 to launch on August 10 here s how to pre-order your phone gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to launch on August 10; here's how to pre-order your phone

    Aviation turbine fuel rates slash by 12 per cent; prices in Delhi drop to Rs 1.21 per kl - adt

    Aviation turbine fuel rates slash by 12 per cent; prices in Delhi drop to Rs 1.21 per kl

    Recent Videos

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon