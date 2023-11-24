Video: Hema Malini turns Mirabai, performs dance drama in Mathura; PM Narendra Modi also attends Braj Utsav

Hema Malini recently performed as Mirabai in Mathura for the bhakti saint's birth anniversary. She is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, showed off her 'nritya kala' to celebrate 'Mirabai Janmotsav' at the Braj Raj Utsav Mathura 2023, and PM Modi graced the event.

Throughout her career, veteran actress Hema Malini has been praised for her acting abilities and attractiveness. Throughout her lengthy career, her expressiveness and command of the art of dance have distinguished her and given her an advantage over her colleagues. Hema is now not just an actress but also a Member of Parliament for the BJP, representing Mathura. In commemorating Meera Bai, she recently staged a dance play in Mathura.

Mathura honoured Meera Bai's 525th birth anniversary on Thursday, November 23. To commemorate the event, Hema Malini presented a dance play reflecting the saint's adoration for Lord Krishna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the ceremony.

While she performed, Hema looked lovely in a yellow lehenga with a gold border. She wore it with a green blouse and spectacular gold jewellery that included a mathapatti, a nath, and a stunning necklace. The video of the experienced actress performing the dance drama quickly became popular online.

One person commented, “Is umra main bhi ye utsah adbhud hain (Such enthusiasm at this age is wonderful).” Another added, “So amazing, absolutely elegant!” One fan of the actress wrote, “Timeless beauty and elegance.” Another added, “Hemaji dances with such ease and grace.”

While netizens praised Hema's acting abilities, some were critical of her depiction as a politician. One person wrote, “She’s amazing and wonderful.. excellent in this but she should stick to this only.. leave politics it’s not her forte.. I have high regard for her but I don’t like her as a politician.” “She does everything except her work of MP,” another added.

Who was Mirabai?

Mirabai is one of Lord Krishan's most ardent supporters, for those who are unaware. She was so in love with him that she left the royal castle to go on a spiritual adventure. While her in-laws conspired against her and even attempted to murder her, it was Lord Krishan who saved her. Hema Malini staged a one-and-a-half hour-long dance drama based on her life to commemorate her life.

