Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Video: Hema Malini turns Mirabai, performs dance drama in Mathura; PM Narendra Modi also attends Braj Utsav

    Hema Malini recently performed as Mirabai in Mathura for the bhakti saint's birth anniversary. She is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer,  showed off her 'nritya kala' to celebrate 'Mirabai Janmotsav' at the Braj Raj Utsav Mathura 2023, and PM Modi graced the event.

    Video Hema Malini turns Mirabai, performs dance drama in Mathura; PM Narendra Modi also attends Braj Utsav RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    Throughout her career, veteran actress Hema Malini has been praised for her acting abilities and attractiveness. Throughout her lengthy career, her expressiveness and command of the art of dance have distinguished her and given her an advantage over her colleagues. Hema is now not just an actress but also a Member of Parliament for the BJP, representing Mathura. In commemorating Meera Bai, she recently staged a dance play in Mathura.

    Mathura honoured Meera Bai's 525th birth anniversary on Thursday, November 23. To commemorate the event, Hema Malini presented a dance play reflecting the saint's adoration for Lord Krishna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the ceremony.

    Also Read: Vijay Verma opens up on being fired from a job: 'Took the role only for money'; Read more

    While she performed, Hema looked lovely in a yellow lehenga with a gold border. She wore it with a green blouse and spectacular gold jewellery that included a mathapatti, a nath, and a stunning necklace. The video of the experienced actress performing the dance drama quickly became popular online.

    One person commented, “Is umra main bhi ye utsah adbhud hain (Such enthusiasm at this age is wonderful).” Another added, “So amazing, absolutely elegant!” One fan of the actress wrote, “Timeless beauty and elegance.” Another added, “Hemaji dances with such ease and grace.”

    While netizens praised Hema's acting abilities, some were critical of her depiction as a politician. One person wrote, “She’s amazing and wonderful.. excellent in this but she should stick to this only.. leave politics it’s not her forte.. I have high regard for her but I don’t like her as a politician.” “She does everything except her work of MP,” another added.

    Also Read: Kareena Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal; celebs spotted in fashionable outfits

    Who was Mirabai?
    Mirabai is one of Lord Krishan's most ardent supporters, for those who are unaware. She was so in love with him that she left the royal castle to go on a spiritual adventure. While her in-laws conspired against her and even attempted to murder her, it was Lord Krishan who saved her. Hema Malini staged a one-and-a-half hour-long dance drama based on her life to commemorate her life. 
     

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lights, camera, action: Bengaluru's Namma Metro now open for cinema shoots inside trains vkp

    Lights, camera, action: Bengaluru's Namma Metro now open for cinema shoots inside trains

    Kotabommali PS REVIEW: Is Srikanth-Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's cop drama worth watching? Read This RBA

    Kotabommali PS REVIEW: Is Srikanth-Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's cop drama worth watching? Read This

    Breaking Mansoor Ali Khan apologises to Trisha; Here's what we know ATG

    Breaking: Mansoor Ali Khan apologizes to Trisha; Here's what we know

    Gautham Menon faces court order for 'Dhruva Natchathiram' release; to pay over 2 Cr ATG

    Gautham Menon faces court order for 'Dhruva Natchathiram' release; to pay over 2 Cr

    Aadikeshava REVIEW: Did audiences love Vaisshnav Tej-Sreeleela's action drama? Read this RBA

    Aadikeshava REVIEW: Did audiences love Vaisshnav Tej-Sreeleela's action drama? Read this

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Drug mafia brutally attacks excise commissioner in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: Drug mafia brutally attacks excise commissioner in Kozhikode

    Lights, camera, action: Bengaluru's Namma Metro now open for cinema shoots inside trains vkp

    Lights, camera, action: Bengaluru's Namma Metro now open for cinema shoots inside trains

    JEE Advanced 2024 Online registration begins on April 21 exam on May 26 Check details gcw

    JEE Advanced 2024: Online registration begins on April 21, exam on May 26; Check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-356 November 24 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-356 November 24 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kotabommali PS REVIEW: Is Srikanth-Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's cop drama worth watching? Read This RBA

    Kotabommali PS REVIEW: Is Srikanth-Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's cop drama worth watching? Read This

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon