Vijay Verma opens up on being fired from a job: 'Took the role only for money'; Read more

Vijay Varma, known for his versatile performances in Bollywood, recently shared a pivotal moment in his career when financial constraints led him to accept a role that didn't align with his artistic vision. The actor, celebrated for his roles in films like Gully Boy and Dahaad, spoke candidly about this challenging phase.

During a period of financial distress, Vijay found himself with a mere 18 rupees in his bank account. It was at this juncture that he received an offer for a one-day job playing a small reporter, with a payment of Rs 3000. Despite the role not resonating with his artistic aspirations, Vijay, driven by financial necessity, decided to take it on.

As he began shooting, it became apparent that his heart and commitment were not fully invested in the role. The challenges intensified as the dialogues were in English, a language that proved difficult for Vijay to convincingly portray the character of an English reporter. Consequently, his performance fell short of expectations, leading to his dismissal from the project.

Reflecting on this experience, Vijay shared that he had already played a lead role in "Monsoon Shootout" by that time. However, the ordeal left a lasting impact on him, prompting a commitment to never take up roles solely for financial gain. He recounted the emotional aftermath of the incident, stating that he was in tears on his way back, vowing to prioritize the quality of roles over monetary considerations. This incident, which occurred in 2014, marked a turning point in Vijay Varma's career, and he has since adhered to his resolution, avoiding roles taken solely for financial reasons.

In recent times, Vijay Varma has continued to make a mark in the industry with his charismatic portrayal of a cop in Sujoy Ghosh's "Jaane Jaan," where he shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Looking ahead, his upcoming projects include "Afghaani Snow" and "Murder Mubarak," showcasing his dedication to diverse and challenging roles in Hindi cinema.

