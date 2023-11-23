Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal; celebs spotted in fashionable outfits

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia graced an event in Mumbai, showcasing her fashion flair. She adorned a chic silver shimmery top paired with casual grey jeans, exuding style and elegance.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was seen in an all-black ensemble complemented by a golden chain, flowing open hair, and subtle makeup, creating a chic and sophisticated look.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor was seen in a dark blue plain V-neck midi dress, effortlessly pairing it with black shades for a stylish and trendy appearance. 

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon was sighted at a Mumbai event, elegantly dressed in a black body-con dress featuring a V-shaped neck and loose, baggy sleeves. 

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu Maheshwari was seen at an event donning a fashionable black ensemble adorned with designer silver embellishments, showcasing his impeccable style.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput was seen outside matrix office, donning a modest yet stylish pink suit set embellished with delicate white embroidery, showcasing a graceful and understated look. 

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal was seen at the airport, sporting a longer beard. He opted for a laid-back style, donning a simple grey T-shirt paired with black jeans.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
Find Next One