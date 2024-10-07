Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Shehnaaz Gill shines in newly released song "Sajna Ve Sajna" [WATCH]

The excitement is building for the release of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, set to hit theaters on 11th October 2024. One of the highlights of the film is the catchy song “Sajna Ve Sajna,” which has just been released.

In this vibrant music video, Shehnaaz Gill takes the spotlight with her graceful moves, captivating the audience alongside Rajkummar Rao. The chemistry between Rajkummar and Tripti adds charm to the dance sequences, while Shehnaaz shines with her elegance and energy, showcasing her dance talent and charisma.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, known for his entertaining films, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video promises a delightful mix of comedy, music, and engaging storytelling. The film explores meaningful themes while keeping the audience entertained, making it a must-watch for fans of lighthearted cinema.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and has generated high anticipation, partly due to Rajkummar Rao’s recent success in Stree 2, where he shared the screen with Shraddha Kapoor. This track record has heightened expectations for his next project. Additionally, Triptii Dimri, who was last seen in Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal and Amy Virk, further adds to the film's appeal, promising strong performances that will resonate with audiences.

As the release date approaches, fans are eager to experience the film's lively music and captivating performances. With Shehnaaz leading the dance and a talented cast, this film is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Make sure to catch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in cinemas on 11th October 2024, and get ready for a delightful mix of fun, laughter, and memorable music!

