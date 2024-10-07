Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coal mine explosion in West Bengal claims 7 lives, injures several workers

    Several workers and senior officials of Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited reportedly ran to safety following the explosion. Emergency services were quickly alerted, and local police reached the site to assist. The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

    Coal mine explosion in West Bengal claims 7 lives, injures several workers AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 1:56 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 1:56 PM IST

    A devastating explosion at a coal mine in West Bengal's Birbhum district claimed the lives of at least seven people and left several others injured on Monday (October 7). The tragic incident took place at the Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited colliery in the Lokpur area of Birbhum during an operation to extract coal.

    According to sources, the blast was triggered while workers were carrying out an explosion as part of the mining process. In the aftermath, visuals from the scene showed bodies of the victims lying on the ground, along with damaged vehicles parked near the coal mine.

    Love affair turns deadly: Married man confesses to killing 14-year-old in Pakur

    Several workers and senior officials of Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited reportedly ran to safety following the explosion. Emergency services were quickly alerted, and local police reached the site to assist. The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

    In a separate incident, several people are feared trapped after the roof of a coal mine collapsed on Sunday in Kulti, another mining region in West Bengal. The mine, which belongs to Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), was reportedly being mined illegally by the trapped individuals.

    Rajasthan: Alwar bride scams groom of Rs 65,000, runs away after wedding; Here's what happened

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former MLA Mohiuddin Bava brother Mumtaz Ali dead body found under Kuloor bridge vkp

    Karnataka: Former MLA Mohiuddin Bava’s brother Mumtaz Ali’s dead body found under Kuloor bridge

    Khalistanis in Canada call for PM Modi's assassination, poster with bullet mark sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    Khalistanis in Canada call for PM Modi's assassination, poster with bullet mark sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 must be timely says UP CM Yogi Adityanath vkp

    'Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 must be timely': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the 36th All India Advocate Cricket Tournament at Ekana Stadium anr

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the 36th All India Advocate Cricket Tournament at Ekana Stadium

    Love affair turns deadly: Married man confesses to killing 14-year-old in Pakur

    Love affair turns deadly: Married man confesses to killing 14-year-old in Pakur

    Recent Stories

    Rajinikanth missed blockbusters 6 movies the superstar turned down gcw

    Rajinikanth’s missed blockbusters: 6 movies the superstar turned down

    Who is Bollywood's FIRST billionaire? Meet filmmaker who surpassed celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar ATG

    Who is Bollywood's FIRST billionaire? Meet filmmaker who surpassed celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar

    Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar avoids talking about Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar; know why RBA

    Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar avoids talking about Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar; know why

    Israel Hamas War one year later: A look at the devastation, loss ATG

    Israel Hamas War one year later: A look at the devastation, loss

    Former MLA Mohiuddin Bava brother Mumtaz Ali dead body found under Kuloor bridge vkp

    Karnataka: Former MLA Mohiuddin Bava’s brother Mumtaz Ali’s dead body found under Kuloor bridge

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon