Coal mine explosion in West Bengal claims 7 lives, injures several workers

Several workers and senior officials of Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited reportedly ran to safety following the explosion. Emergency services were quickly alerted, and local police reached the site to assist. The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

A devastating explosion at a coal mine in West Bengal's Birbhum district claimed the lives of at least seven people and left several others injured on Monday (October 7). The tragic incident took place at the Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited colliery in the Lokpur area of Birbhum during an operation to extract coal.

According to sources, the blast was triggered while workers were carrying out an explosion as part of the mining process. In the aftermath, visuals from the scene showed bodies of the victims lying on the ground, along with damaged vehicles parked near the coal mine.

In a separate incident, several people are feared trapped after the roof of a coal mine collapsed on Sunday in Kulti, another mining region in West Bengal. The mine, which belongs to Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), was reportedly being mined illegally by the trapped individuals.

