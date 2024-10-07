Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Bollywood's FIRST billionaire? Meet filmmaker who surpassed celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar

    Bollywood is home to some of the world's wealthiest celebrities, leading extravagant lifestyles with fortunes that can last for generations. Among these stars, filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala stands out as Bollywood's first billionaire, surpassing industry titans like Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar with a net worth of $1.55 billion

    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 1:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

    Bollywood celebrities rank among the wealthiest individuals globally, with fortunes that enable them to lead luxurious lifestyles for generations. Names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Karan Johar frequently appear on the lists of the richest people. However, one individual from the film industry surpasses these notable figures with an astounding net worth of $1.55 billion.

    In a recent Forbes list, a filmmaker has emerged as a billionaire, marking a significant milestone as Bollywood's first billionaire. This individual has amassed considerable wealth, eclipsing the net worth of prominent figures such as Aditya Chopra, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Karan Johar. Not only is he an accomplished filmmaker, but he has also thrived as an entrepreneur.

    The spotlight is on Ronnie Screwvala, who began his journey in the film industry in 1997 with the production of his first film, Dil Ke Jharoke Main. He went on to produce several notable films, including Fiza, Main Meri Patni Aur Woh, Swades, Chup Chup Ke, and Jodhaa Akbar. However, his entrepreneurial ventures started even before his filmmaking career. In the 1970s, he established a toothbrush manufacturing company, followed by a successful foray into the cable television business during the 1980s. Additionally, he is the founder of UTV, a television production house that eventually transitioned into film production and was later sold to Disney. In 2017, he launched RSVP Movies, which has since produced several significant hits, including Uri: The Surgical Strike and Lust Stories. His production house recently backed films like Sam Bahadur and others.

    According to Forbes, Screwvala's net worth stands at $1.55 billion, approximately equivalent to Rs 13,000 crore. In comparison, Shah Rukh Khan's net worth is estimated to be around $850 million, which translates to roughly Rs 713 crore. The Hurun Rich List places Bhushan Kumar in second place, as he is also a billionaire with a reported net worth of about $1.2 billion.

