India News
Andhra Pradesh ranks first in terms of per capita alcohol expenditure. Drinkers in that state spend an average of Rs.620.
In Kerala it is Rs.486. In Himachal Pradesh they spend Rs.457 and in Punjab Rs.453.
In Tamil Nadu, they spend an average of Rs.330. In Rajasthan, they spend Rs.308.
Goa is the state with the highest tax revenue from liquor sales. Jharkhand is at the bottom of this list.
In Telangana, an individual spends an average of Rs.1,623 per year on alcohol. Andhra Pradesh is next with an average expenditure of Rs.1,306.
Chhattisgarh ranks 3rd with an average per capita alcohol expenditure of Rs.1,277. In Punjab this amount is Rs.1,245 and in Odisha it is Rs.1,156.