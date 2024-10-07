Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Shanayaa Kapoor to make Bollywood debut opposite Vikrant Massey? Here's what we know

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, is set to make her acting debut in the musical drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, alongside Vikrant Massey. Based on Ruskin Bond’s short story, the film will explore human connections through a unique narrative enriched with musical elements

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is gearing up for her acting debut alongside Vikrant Massey in the upcoming musical drama titled Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. This film draws inspiration from Ruskin Bond’s short story, The Eyes Have It. As reported by Peeping Moon, Shanaya will be portraying a theatre artist, while Vikrant is set to play the role of a blind musician.

The narrative will explore the nuances of human connections, including themes of compassion, resilience, independence, desire, and self-belief. The film will feature a captivating musical backdrop that promises to enrich the emotional experiences of the lead characters.

The project is directed by Santosh Singh, recognized for his work on shows such as Broken But Beautiful and Apharan. The screenplay has been crafted by talented writers Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. Produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla’s Mini Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan marks their second partnership with Vikrant after the remake of Forensic.

Sources indicate that Shanaya and Vikrant are scheduled to begin filming in Mussoorie later this month, with plans for additional shoots in Mumbai and Europe. The film aims for a mid-2025 release, although an official announcement has yet to be made.

This film will be Shanaya’s second project following her debut in the Telugu-Malayalam film Vrushabha, in which she stars alongside the renowned Mohanlal. Directed by Nanda Kishore, Vrushabha also features actors Meka Srikanth, Ramachandra Raju, Zahrah S Khan, and Ragini Dwivedi.

Earlier, Shanaya was expected to make her debut in Karan Johar’s production Bedhadak, where she was set to share the screen with Lakshaya from Kill and Gurfateh Parizada of Call Me Bae. However, this project has reportedly been shelved for reasons that remain unclear. Additionally, she is anticipated to appear in a web series adaptation of Student of the Year produced by Dharma Productions.

On the other hand, Vikrant is currently basking in the success of his recent thriller, Sector 36, which also stars Deepak Dobriyal. He is set to appear next in The Sabarmati Report, scheduled for release on November 15. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, this film also features Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in prominent roles. Moreover, Vikrant has been cast in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming web series.

