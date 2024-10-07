Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Shanayaa Kapoor to make Bollywood debut opposite Vikrant Massey? Here's what we know

    Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, is set to make her acting debut in the musical drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, alongside Vikrant Massey. Based on Ruskin Bond’s short story, the film will explore human connections through a unique narrative enriched with musical elements

    Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Shanayaa Kapoor to make Bollywood debut opposite Vikrant Massey? Here's what we know ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 1:14 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

    Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is gearing up for her acting debut alongside Vikrant Massey in the upcoming musical drama titled Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. This film draws inspiration from Ruskin Bond’s short story, The Eyes Have It. As reported by Peeping Moon, Shanaya will be portraying a theatre artist, while Vikrant is set to play the role of a blind musician.

    The narrative will explore the nuances of human connections, including themes of compassion, resilience, independence, desire, and self-belief. The film will feature a captivating musical backdrop that promises to enrich the emotional experiences of the lead characters.

    The project is directed by Santosh Singh, recognized for his work on shows such as Broken But Beautiful and Apharan. The screenplay has been crafted by talented writers Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. Produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla’s Mini Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan marks their second partnership with Vikrant after the remake of Forensic.

    ALSO READ: Adnan Sami's mother passes away aged 77; singer shares heartfelt note

    Sources indicate that Shanaya and Vikrant are scheduled to begin filming in Mussoorie later this month, with plans for additional shoots in Mumbai and Europe. The film aims for a mid-2025 release, although an official announcement has yet to be made.

    This film will be Shanaya’s second project following her debut in the Telugu-Malayalam film Vrushabha, in which she stars alongside the renowned Mohanlal. Directed by Nanda Kishore, Vrushabha also features actors Meka Srikanth, Ramachandra Raju, Zahrah S Khan, and Ragini Dwivedi.

    Earlier, Shanaya was expected to make her debut in Karan Johar’s production Bedhadak, where she was set to share the screen with Lakshaya from Kill and Gurfateh Parizada of Call Me Bae. However, this project has reportedly been shelved for reasons that remain unclear. Additionally, she is anticipated to appear in a web series adaptation of Student of the Year produced by Dharma Productions.

    On the other hand, Vikrant is currently basking in the success of his recent thriller, Sector 36, which also stars Deepak Dobriyal. He is set to appear next in The Sabarmati Report, scheduled for release on November 15. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, this film also features Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in prominent roles. Moreover, Vikrant has been cast in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming web series.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    F.I.R writer Amit Aaryan slams Kapil Sharma, labels his show as India's 'worst comedy' NTI

    F.I.R writer Amit Aaryan slams Kapil Sharma, labels his show as India's 'worst comedy'

    Adnan Sami's mother passes away aged 77; singer shares heartfelt note ATG

    Adnan Sami's mother passes away aged 77; singer shares heartfelt note

    Aishwarya Rai's note on 'sorrows' goes viral amid Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors RTM

    Aishwarya Rai's note on 'sorrows' goes viral amid Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors [PHOTOS]

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic note on making 'huge differance'; Here's why ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic note on making 'huge difference'; Here's why

    Why did Amitabh Bachchan slap Rekha publicly? Know truth behind the Slap RBA

    Why did Amitabh Bachchan slap Rekha publicly? Know truth behind the slap

    Recent Stories

    Driving Habits That Can Ruin Your Car anr

    Driving Habits That Can Ruin Your Car

    How to Efficiently Access Exness and Pepperstone Accounts: A Complete Login Guide

    How to Efficiently Access Exness and Pepperstone Accounts: A Complete Login Guide

    Kaziranga to Ranthambore: Best tiger sanctuaries in India to explore by jeep safari NTI

    Kaziranga to Ranthambore: Best tiger sanctuaries in India to explore by jeep safari

    F.I.R writer Amit Aaryan slams Kapil Sharma, labels his show as India's 'worst comedy' NTI

    F.I.R writer Amit Aaryan slams Kapil Sharma, labels his show as India's 'worst comedy'

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the 36th All India Advocate Cricket Tournament at Ekana Stadium anr

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the 36th All India Advocate Cricket Tournament at Ekana Stadium

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon