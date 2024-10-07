'Singham Again' trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer starrer to release on THIS date

The trailer for Singham Again has finally arrived, igniting excitement among fans of the franchise. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this highly anticipated film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and more

The much-anticipated trailer for Singham Again has finally been released, showcasing a stellar cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. This film is set to be a major Diwali release on November 1 and promises to be another masala entertainer from director Rohit Shetty.

With a runtime of 4 minutes and 58 seconds, the trailer has achieved the distinction of being the longest trailer for any Hindi film. It was unveiled at a lavish event held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh reprise their iconic roles as Bajirao Singham, Veer Sooryavanshi, and Simmba, respectively. The audience also gets a first look at two new characters in Shetty's cop universe: Deepika Padukone plays the role of cop Shakti Shetty, while Tiger Shroff takes on the role of ACP Satya.

Reports suggest that Singham Again has already generated a remarkable ₹200 crore before its theatrical release. According to Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty and Jio Studios successfully sold the combined satellite, digital, and music rights of the film for this impressive sum.

Originally slated for an Independence Day release, the film's premiere was postponed to November 1, where it will face competition at the box office from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.

The screenplay of Singham Again draws inspiration from the Hindu epic Ramayana. The storyline centers around Kareena's character, Avni, who is kidnapped by Arjun Kapoor's fierce character, described by Jackie Shroff as "aag ka toofan."

ALSO READ: 'Singham Again': Know fees of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others

In his quest to rescue Avni, Ajay Devgn’s character enlists a formidable team of allies. Deepika Padukone, embodying Lady Singham, brings her fierce spirit to the mission. She is ready to confront any challenges that arise. Ranveer Singh's Inspector Sangram Bhalerao, better known as 'Simmba,' adds charisma and swagger to the mix. Akshay Kumar returns as the resourceful Veer Sooryavanshi, while Tiger Shroff, portraying ACP Satya, infuses the narrative with agility and bravery. Together, this dynamic team embarks on a thrilling adventure filled with action, engaging dialogue, and unexpected twists.

Latest Videos