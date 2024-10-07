India vs Vietnam: Manolo Marquez announces 23-member squad for international friendly

India were originally supposed to take part in a tri-nation friendly in Vietnam, that also included Lebanon. However, because of political unrest in the middle-east, the Arab nation has withdrawn from the tournament.

The Indian men's national football team will take on Vietnam in an international friendly at Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh on October 12. Ahead of their departure to Vietnam, head coach Manolo Marquez has announced his 23-member squad for the encounter.

India were originally supposed to take part in a tri-nation friendly in Vietnam, that also included Lebanon. However, because of political unrest in the middle-east, the Arab nation has withdrawn from the tournament. Therefore, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has requested the Vietnam Football Federation to reschedule India's match against the hosts, which was supposed to be held on October 9.

Anirudh Thapa, who has been a regular in the Indian team for the last couple of years, has surprisingly been omitted, while his Mohun Bagan teammate Sahal Abdul Samad also doesn't find a place in the team

Sahal has missed the last couple of games for the Mariners because of injury, while the omission of Thapa is the biggest talking points in the Indian footballing circle. The 26-year-old midfielder, who made his international debut back in 2017, has played 58 matches for the national team so far.

FC Goa left-back Akash Sangwan and Chennaiyin FC midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte have earned their maiden national team call up. Meanwhile, forward Farukh Chaudhary has made his way back to the Blue Tigers after three years.

India’s 23-member squad for the Vietnam friendly:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Anwar Ali, Aakash Sangwan, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Mehtab Singh, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Lalengmawia, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Chaudhary, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh.

Marquez, who took charge of the Indian team after Igor Stimac's departure following a disastrous second round of World Cup qualifiers, is still waiting for his first win. The Spanish tactician's first game in charge of the Blue Tigers ended in a goalless draw against Mauritius last month. Meanwhile, the second fixture ended in a 3-0 defeat against Syria in the Intercontinental Cup final in Hyderabad.

