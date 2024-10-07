F.I.R writer Amit Aaryan slams Kapil Sharma, labels his show as India's 'worst comedy'

Amit Aaryan, known for F.I.R, condemns Kapil Sharma’s show as India's worst comedy, highlighting issues of body shaming and low-quality humor in the industry.

Amit Aaryan, known for his work on Kavita Kaushik's popular show F.I.R, has made headlines for his outspoken criticism of comedian Kapil Sharma and his television program. During an interview with Digital Commentary Clips, Aaryan didn't hold back, labeling Kapil's show as “the worst” in the annals of Indian comedy. He accused Sharma and his cast members of indulging in body shaming and delivering humor that is 'below the belt.'

Aaryan emphasized that Sharma, along with co-stars Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek, lacks the comedic finesse he possesses. “Kapil Sharma's show has no class,” he stated, arguing that the humor often relies on men dressing as women and making derogatory jokes. He explained the distinction between genuine laughter and unhealthy comedy, remarking, “If I say something distasteful, you might laugh, but that doesn’t equate to quality humor.”

The writer further expressed his concerns about the negative influence of such content on audiences, saying, “They are spreading filth on television, and that filth is infiltrating your homes. If I make demeaning jokes about someone's appearance, it might elicit laughter, but it’s harmful.”

Aaryan also criticized Sharma's 2022 Netflix special, I'm Not Done Yet, claiming it failed to resonate with viewers. “Even a dog wouldn’t watch it. The reason? People are uninterested in his life story, regardless of his popularity,” he said.

He pointed out that Sharma’s comedy style appears to be influenced by Pakistani artists, who often engage in what Aaryan terms “insult comedy.” According to him, this approach lacks substance and is not conducive to quality entertainment.

Beyond F.I.R, Aaryan has contributed to numerous other successful shows, including Jeannie Aur Jiju, Woh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. His criticism of Kapil Sharma sheds light on the ongoing debate regarding the nature of comedy and its societal impact.

