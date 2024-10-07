Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: IMD warns heavy rainfall in state today; Orange alert issued in 4 districts

    The Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts across Kerala, warning of heavy rainfall over the next few days. Thirteen districts are under rain alerts today, with Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Malappuram on orange alert for severe weather.

    Kerala: IMD warns heavy rainfall in state today; Orange alert issued in 4 districts on october 7 2024 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 2:12 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported the formation of a cyclonic circulation over southern Kerala. A depression extends from the southwest Bay of Bengal to Lakshadweep, passing through southern Kerala and Tamil Nadu. This is likely to intensify into a low-pressure system over Lakshadweep by October 9. Rainfall in Kerala is expected to increase over the next 3 to 4 days due to this weather development.

    The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall in southern Kerala. Today, 13 districts in the state are under a rain alert, with four districts—Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Malappuram—under an Orange Alert. A Yellow Alert has been issued for the remaining districts, except Kasaragod.

    The weather department has forecast moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated areas of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts over the next three hours, with strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h. Light rain with thunderstorms is also expected in isolated areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts, with winds potentially reaching speeds below 40 km/h.
     

